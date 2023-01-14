Saelig Introduces Siglent SDS6000L Series Low Profile 2GHz/8-Ch Digital Oscilloscope Series
This new SDS6000L series provides 4 or 8 analog channels (expandable up to 512 channels) plus 16 digital channels (up to 1024 channels) in a space-saving chassis size that forms a standalone oscilloscope or data acquisition unit when connected to an external display and mouse.
Fairport, NY, January 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Saelig Company, Inc. has introduced the Siglent SDS6000L Series Low Profile 2GHz/8-Ch Digital Oscilloscope Series, with 4 or 8 analog channels (expandable up to 512 channels) plus 16 digital channels (up to 1024 channels) in a space-saving chassis size that forms a standalone oscilloscope when connected to an external display and a mouse. There are 6 models in the series: SDS6208L (2GHz/8ch), SDS6204L (2GHz/4ch), SDS6108L (1GHz/8-ch), SDS6104L (1GHz/4-ch), SDS6058L (500MHz/8-ch), SDS6054L (500MHz/4-ch), all of which feature a maximum sample rate of 5GSa/s (10GSa/s ESR) for each channel, with a maximum record length of 500Mpts/ch. The instruments’ 8-bit resolution expands up to 12-bit in ERES mode, equivalent to 16-bit Hi-Res mode.
The SDS6000L series employs Siglent’s advanced SPO technology with a maximum waveform capture rate of up to 170,000wfm/s (up to 750,000wfm/s in Sequence Mode). It features an innovative digital trigger system with high sensitivity and low jitter which supports multiple powerful triggering modes, including serial bus triggering and decoding (I2C, SPI, UART, CAN, LIN, CAN FD, FlexRay, I2S, MIL-STD-1553B, SENT and Manchester Code.) Tools such as History Waveform Recording, Search and Navigate functions, Mask Test, Power Analysis, and Eye/Jitter Analysis allow for extended waveform records to be captured, stored, and analyzed. An impressive array of measurement and math capabilities are matched with options for a 25 MHz arbitrary waveform generator and serial decoding choices in the SDS6000L series of oscilloscopes.
These instruments can be combined with a 64-channel synchronization distributor (SYN64), enabling multiple SDS6000L modules to be organized as a high-speed acquisition system with up to 512 channels. A complete SCPI command set over a standard 1000M LAN connection provides very fast remote control and data acquisition for speed-conscious automated test applications.
This new SDS6000L Series Low Profile Digital Storage Oscilloscopes are ideal in system level debug applications where deep system visibility is needed, or for complex debug situations and data gathering challenges where channel count matters. The SDS6000L series of oscilloscopes is made by Siglent Technologies, a leading high quality test equipment manufacturer with a growing worldwide reputation. The series is available now from Saelig, their USA technical distributor. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, please contact Saelig at 1-888-7SAELIG.
