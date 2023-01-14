Saelig Introduces Siglent SDS6000L Series Low Profile 2GHz/8-Ch Digital Oscilloscope Series

This new SDS6000L series provides 4 or 8 analog channels (expandable up to 512 channels) plus 16 digital channels (up to 1024 channels) in a space-saving chassis size that forms a standalone oscilloscope or data acquisition unit when connected to an external display and mouse.