It's Time for a Different Approach to Social Justice: the Ally Ring Launches Today; be a Part of Creating More Unity & Equality for All

Have you ever been in a situation where you were with a group of people, and someone used a racial slur, told an insensitive joke, or said something that wasn’t politically correct? That’s why Robert MacPhee launched a unique project - the Ally Ring. It’s a brand new concept designed to be a very different approach to addressing the world’s serious social justice problems.