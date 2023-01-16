Canada's PM Award Winner Joins Fastest Growing Indie Publisher and Consulting Company - Code Breaker Inc.
Code Breaker Inc.'s mission is simple. Engaging students. Well, it is even more than that. They believe in investing in students’ well being. They believe in educating the entire child – mind body and soul. They are working to change parameters to meet the needs of all students.
Toronto, Canada, January 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Daphne McMenemy is joining the ranks of Brian Aspinall in his efforts to continue to bring Code Breaker Inc. to the global stage.
An educator for the past eighteen years, she lives her mission statement, “It is our responsibility as educators to give our youngest learners experiences and opportunities to step outside their comfort zone and take those risks that allow them to discover their passion.”
Daphne was recently awarded the Canadian Prime Minister’s Award for Teaching Excellence for her work with coding and robotics and STEM integration. She is a sought after speaker in the areas of technology integration for our youngest learners and leadership through innovation.
Daphne is also a best selling author of children’s book series, Gracie, and co-author of Disrupt the Status Quo which recounts first hand experiences and stories of failure and success, addressing four critical topics important in today’s educational environment: toxicity, failure, perspective, and voice. She joins Code Breaker Inc. as full time Managing Director and takes the international stage sharing her message of leadership and technology integration through innovation across North America and beyond.
This latest move follows the announcement by Code Breaker Inc. of two new
publishing locations, X-Factor EDU from the Boston, MA area and Mammoth Learning, located in Sydney, Australia.
From the Code Breaker Inc. website:
Our mission is simple. Engaging students. Well, it is even more than that. We believe in investing in students’ well being. We believe in educating the entire child – mind body and soul. We are working to change parameters to meet the needs of all students.
We believe that all students can achieve if given a fair chance. We accomplish our goals by creating content. We blog, we tweet, we YouTube, we attend conferences, we lead workshops, we develop professional development programs to meet the needs of full school districts. We are passionate about inspiring educators to create curious seeking individuals in classrooms built on a community of trust, risk-taking and a freedom to fail.
