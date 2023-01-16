Childress Ink and Ink-a-Dink Celebrate 10th Annual Multicultural Children’s Book Day
Childress Ink Book Reviews and Ink-a-Dink Bookstore proudly participate in the tenth annual Multicultural Children's Book Day, a reading initiative that has provided over 10,000 books to underserved kids, classrooms, and organizations worldwide, and the numbers keep growing.
Caledonia, MI, January 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On January 26, 2023, Multicultural Children’s Book Day will celebrate its 10th anniversary of bringing culturally diverse books to the hands of children, parents, teachers, and librarians. Founded in 2013 by Mia Wenjen, Multicultural Children’s Book Day (MCBD) is a non-profit organization that works with authors and publishers to make diverse children’s books available for free.
Each year, this online- and offline-celebration attracts thousands of supporters, educators, parents, caregivers, book reviewers, and quality authors and publishers, who join forces to shine the spotlight on diversity in literature for children and young adults.
In addition to the annual event, MCBD offers free resources, teaching tools, book lists, downloads, and year-round initiatives to get multicultural and diverse books into the hands of young readers.
Part of the ten-year celebration includes the MCBD Virtual Party, held this year from 9-10 p.m. EST via Zoom. Learn more and register in advance at MulticulturalChildrensBookDay.com, and automatically be entered to win one of six book bundles - 12 books each.
"As a proud participant and Multicultural Children’s Book Day Reviewer since I first discovered MCBD in 2014, this remains one of my favorite annual events, and has connected me with new readers and organizations where I can donate books," says Childress Ink founder Kim Childress. Childress Ink and Ink-a-Dink will celebrate the occasion with additional book give-aways, curriculum, resources, surprise freebies and book swag. Subscribe at ChildressInk.com and Ink-a-Dink.com for advance information.
Media Contact: Kim Childress, kim@childressink.com
