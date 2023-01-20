Author Dr. Ted Beam’s New Book, "The Day God Created Grace," is an Engaging Tale to Help Introduce Young Readers to the Story of Adam and Eve and God's Unending Love

Recent release “The Day God Created Grace,” from Covenant Books author Dr. Ted Beam, is a scholarly and thought-provoking analysis of the impact that the story of Adam and Eve has for modern Christians. Through his writings, Dr. Beam aims to help young readers come to know of God's love and open their hearts and minds to his infinite grace and wisdom.