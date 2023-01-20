Author Dr. Ted Beam’s New Book, "The Day God Created Grace," is an Engaging Tale to Help Introduce Young Readers to the Story of Adam and Eve and God's Unending Love
Recent release “The Day God Created Grace,” from Covenant Books author Dr. Ted Beam, is a scholarly and thought-provoking analysis of the impact that the story of Adam and Eve has for modern Christians. Through his writings, Dr. Beam aims to help young readers come to know of God's love and open their hearts and minds to his infinite grace and wisdom.
Cynthiana, KY, January 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Ted Beam, a loving husband and father and an ordained elder in the United Methodist Church who earned a Master of Divinity, a Master of Arts in Biblical Studies, and a Doctor of Ministry degree, all from Asbury Theological Seminary, has completed his new book, “The Day God Created Grace”: a poignant discussion on how the book of Genesis and its message still have a profound impact on modern followers of the Lord.
“The first three chapters of Genesis set the stage for the entire Bible by starting to teach the great doctrines of creation, God’s grace, marriage, angels and evil, free will and how to make choices, and what it means to be created in the image of God,” writes Dr. Beam.
“Instead of a scientific debate, [I offer] solid scholarship with logical explanations to answer that all-important question: What does this mean for you and me today? [I answer] that question over and over again as [I take] us deeper and deeper into the beauty and the mystery of the garden of Eden.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Ted Beam’s new book is an eye-opening analysis of how the Biblical story of Adam and Eve still has ramifications and relevance to this day, aimed at young readers to introduce them to the Garden of Eden. Through his exploration of the first humans and their expulsion from paradise, Dr. Beam hopes to provide readers of all ages a path towards understanding God’s love and growing within his divine grace.
Readers can purchase “The Day God Created Grace” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
