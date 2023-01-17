The 13th Annual HOB Brewing Music & Craft Beer Festival - a Weekend of Craft Beer and Live Music

The 13th annual HOB Brewing Music & Craft Beer Festival is taking place on March 3 and 4 at Edgewater Park in Dunedin, Florida. The event, produced by AMG Group Music Events, will feature a wide variety of local craft beer and live music from some of the best local and regional bands, along with local vendors and food trucks.