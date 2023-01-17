The 13th Annual HOB Brewing Music & Craft Beer Festival - a Weekend of Craft Beer and Live Music
The 13th annual HOB Brewing Music & Craft Beer Festival is taking place on March 3 and 4 at Edgewater Park in Dunedin, Florida. The event, produced by AMG Group Music Events, will feature a wide variety of local craft beer and live music from some of the best local and regional bands, along with local vendors and food trucks.
Dunedin, FL, January 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Are you ready for an exciting weekend filled with craft beer and live music? Look no further than the 13th annual HOB Brewing Music & Craft Beer Festival, taking place on March 3 and 4 at Edgewater Park in Dunedin, Florida. This event, produced by AMG Group Music Events, will feature a wide variety of local craft beer and live music from some of the best local and regional bands, including Hot Rod Hornets, Cracker Billys, Hold A Grunge, Beauty School, Doyles Revenge, Decades, and She's That Dude.
In addition to the craft beer and live music, attendees can also enjoy delicious food options from local vendors and food trucks, and browse unique crafts from local vendors.
The festival will open to the public at 4pm on March 3 and will run until 10 pm. On Saturday March 4, the event will run from 12 PM to 10 PM.
Sponsorships for the event are available, and the organizers are also seeking volunteers to help make the festival a success.
For more information, visit hobbeerfest.com or contact Michael Northrup at AMG Group Music Events at (727) 201-2107 or email at events@amg22.com.
In addition to the craft beer and live music, attendees can also enjoy delicious food options from local vendors and food trucks, and browse unique crafts from local vendors.
The festival will open to the public at 4pm on March 3 and will run until 10 pm. On Saturday March 4, the event will run from 12 PM to 10 PM.
Sponsorships for the event are available, and the organizers are also seeking volunteers to help make the festival a success.
For more information, visit hobbeerfest.com or contact Michael Northrup at AMG Group Music Events at (727) 201-2107 or email at events@amg22.com.
Contact
AMG Group Music Events, LLCContact
Michael Northrup
727-201-2107
amg22.com
Michael Northrup
727-201-2107
amg22.com
Categories