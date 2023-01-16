HomeSmart Opens a New Office in Chicago’s Lakeview Neighborhood

HomeSmart is expanding into the City of Chicago. This is HomeSmart Connect's 2nd Chicago location - this space is in the Lakeview neighborhood. HomeSmart currently has 5 suburban locations and 2 in Chicago Proper - Edison Park & Lakeview. HomeSmart has plans for a 3rd Chicago location in West Town - coming February 2023