Celebrating Five Years of Continuous Improvement of SXblue Platinum GNSS Receiver
Geneq Inc. is proud to celebrate five years since the launch of SXblue Platinum receiver, designed and manufactured in Canada.
Montreal, Canada, January 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Platinum GNSS receiver is designed primarily for GIS applications, providing centimeter accuracy and making your work in the field much more efficient. It is remarquably scalable and robust. With up to 100Hz data output rate, the Platinum brand is appreciated in disciplines as varied as car racing, robotics, and more.
Furthermore, it allows linking with multiple Apple and Android devices via Bluetooth, increasing your mobility while remotely controlling the device.
It’s ability to use all-in-view GNSS constellations and a wide range of corrections including RTK and Atlas L-band, makes it a leading centimeter-accuracy GNSS receiver among professionals.
Featuring the upgraded, easily replaceable battery, the Platinum assures long, worry-free days of work in the field. Geneq is committed to bringing cutting edge technology for SXblue GNSS users, GIS communities, mobile applications and data collection software developers.
About SXblue
For about 20 years, Geneq has been developing and manufacturing professional GPS mapping receivers and software products sold around the world. For more information, please visit the SXblue GPS website at http://www.sxbluegps.com.
Furthermore, it allows linking with multiple Apple and Android devices via Bluetooth, increasing your mobility while remotely controlling the device.
It’s ability to use all-in-view GNSS constellations and a wide range of corrections including RTK and Atlas L-band, makes it a leading centimeter-accuracy GNSS receiver among professionals.
Featuring the upgraded, easily replaceable battery, the Platinum assures long, worry-free days of work in the field. Geneq is committed to bringing cutting edge technology for SXblue GNSS users, GIS communities, mobile applications and data collection software developers.
About SXblue
For about 20 years, Geneq has been developing and manufacturing professional GPS mapping receivers and software products sold around the world. For more information, please visit the SXblue GPS website at http://www.sxbluegps.com.
Contact
GeneqContact
René Parisé
514-703-9239
www.geneq.com
René Parisé
514-703-9239
www.geneq.com
Multimedia
Categories