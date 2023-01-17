The Center for Adoption Support and Education and Comfort Cases Join Forces to Enhance Nationwide Support to the Foster and Kinship Community
The Center for Adoption Support and Education announce its partnership with Comfort Cases.
Burtonsville, MD, January 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Center for Adoption Support and Education (C.A.S.E.) ™ is excited to announce its partnership with Comfort Cases − targeted to enhance support provided to the foster and kinship community. Comfort Cases provides “comfort cases®” backpacks and Comfort XL duffle bags filled with comfort and personal care items to youth in and entering the foster care system, while C.A.S.E. provides mental health services and resources to youth in foster care as well as families in the adoption and kinship communities. Aligning the efforts of both organizations will advance the shared goals of dignity, well-being and permanence for children and families connected to adoption, foster and kinship care.
C.A.S.E. CEO and Co-founder, Debbie Riley, kicked off C.A.S.E.’s 25th anniversary year by joining Rob Scheer, founder of Comfort Cases, on his award-winning podcast, Fostering Change. Debbie and Rob enjoyed a spirited discussion about:
· The country’s current mental health crisis and the specific needs and challenges of the foster and adoptive community.
· The education, resources and mental health services C.A.S.E. provides families once adoptions are finalized.
· C.A.S.E. trainings developed to build a workforce of adoption-competent child welfare and mental health professionals.
· The upcoming launch of a National Demonstration and Teaching Clinic to build the adoption competency of mental health professionals across the country.
C.A.S.E. will have the opportunity to broaden its reach through sharing information in the thousands of comfort cases® that will be distributed in 2023.
About The Center for Adoption Support and Education (C.A.S.E.) ™
The Center for Adoption Support and Education (C.A.S.E.) ™ is a nationally recognized nonprofit that improves the well-being and permanence of children and families by delivering adoption competent mental health services, training a national network of professionals, and informing the field through research and advocacy. C.A.S.E. has trained more than 20,000 mental health and child welfare professionals in 32 states. With offices in the greater Baltimore-Washington metro area, C.A.S.E. has provided clinical services for more than 6,800 clients and their families since its founding in 1998. Visit www.adoptionsupport.org to learn more.
About Comfort Cases
Comfort Cases is a 501 (c)3 non-profit organization with a mission to inspire communities to bring dignity and hope to youth in foster care. Founded in 2013, Comfort Cases has distributed more than 200,000 Comfort Cases® and Comfort XL duffel bags to children in the foster care system in all 50 states, DC, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom.
In 2021, Comfort Cases was given a Global Giving All-Star designation, meaning good reporting, phenomenal mission, and great response time. Comfort Cases is also a gold-level GuideStar participant, demonstrating commitment to transparency.
Having grown up in foster care, Rob Scheer, the CEO of Comfort Cases travels the country to share his story, advocating for youth and sharing his mission. Rob and his husband Reece have adopted five children who were in the foster care system. Rob’s memoir, A Forever Family: Fostering Change One Child at a Time, was published in 2018. Rob also hosts Fostering Change, a weekly audio and video podcast ranked for two consecutive years as the #1 podcast with a focus on foster care and adoption. For more information about Comfort Cases, please visit: www.comfortcases.org.
Contact
Lya Wesley
301-476-8525
adoptionsupport.org
caseadopt@adoptionsupport.org
