AS Colins Continental - Sanctions Erode EU Unity
AS Colins Continental report shows EU leaders disagree on Russian sanctions as their own economy is hit harder than anticipated.
New Taipei City, Taiwan, January 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- When Russia invaded Ukraine last year in February, the EU took a strong stance and showed a united front as they reacted with decisive measures intended to deter Russia from escalating the conflict. However, a recent report by AS Colins Continental has shown that the European Union’s resolve to enforce harsh sanctions against Russia may be weakening.
Analysts at AS Colins Continental believe the EU’s weakening economy and the impact of the sanctions on economic growth could be causing some leaders of EU nations to question the sanctions.
Recently, another package of sanctions was agreed to by EU leaders, but negotiations were heated. While those countries closer to Russia continue to push for harsher sanctions, countries like Germany that are further away from Russia, are less enthusiastic about pushing for sanctions that could further impact their battling economies.
“Understandably, countries that rely more on Russian energy imports are against drastic measures,” said Mr. David Jenson at AS Colins Continental. “Certain EU leaders are very concerned about the consequences of further sanctions.”
The report showed how difficult it is becoming for EU leaders to reach an agreement on measures that are forceful enough to hit Russia where it hurts without causing fallout damage to the EU.
“When the EU first started imposing sanctions, it was hard to predict how severely these sanctions would impact the EU economy. Inflation has soared as energy prices have risen,” says Mr. Jenson.
Analysts at AS Colins Continental believe the EU’s weakening economy and the impact of the sanctions on economic growth could be causing some leaders of EU nations to question the sanctions.
Recently, another package of sanctions was agreed to by EU leaders, but negotiations were heated. While those countries closer to Russia continue to push for harsher sanctions, countries like Germany that are further away from Russia, are less enthusiastic about pushing for sanctions that could further impact their battling economies.
“Understandably, countries that rely more on Russian energy imports are against drastic measures,” said Mr. David Jenson at AS Colins Continental. “Certain EU leaders are very concerned about the consequences of further sanctions.”
The report showed how difficult it is becoming for EU leaders to reach an agreement on measures that are forceful enough to hit Russia where it hurts without causing fallout damage to the EU.
“When the EU first started imposing sanctions, it was hard to predict how severely these sanctions would impact the EU economy. Inflation has soared as energy prices have risen,” says Mr. Jenson.
Contact
AS Colins ContinentalContact
Pai-Han Lin
+886277033000
ascolinscontinental.com
Pai-Han Lin
+886277033000
ascolinscontinental.com
Categories