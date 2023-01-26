Teche Solutions Launching TecheBOARD - an Intelligent Motherboard for Smarter Solutions
Miami, FL, January 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Teche Solutions, (https://teche.solutions/techeboard/) an innovative enterprise IoT solutions provider in the embedded computing marketplace, is pleased to launch the TecheBOARD, an industrial mini-ITX motherboard featuring 11th generation Intel® quadcore J6413 processor based on Elkhart Lake architecture to boost the performance of AI and IoT applications.
According to Sahil Garg, Global Product Manager at Teche Solutions, the TecheBOARD delivers a fantastic performance to price ratio and is compatible with many different versions of Linux and Windows OS, making it a very alluring solution for the industrial motherboard market.
TecheBOARD’s high performance is assisted by the two DDR4-3200 SO-DIMMs with up to 32GB of memory, it is equipped with one M.2 Key E 2230 for wireless module and one M.2 NVMe SSD, 2 x SATA 3.0 ports supporting 2 x 3.5" HDD making the embedded board much more flexible. Besides, it provides a full-size mini PCIe 4G LTE module with on-board SIM card slots.
"TecheBOARD is designed to cater to a wider audience of edge computing devices, smart displays, kiosks and Healthtech due to its first-in-segment features like on-board 4G LTE support, on-board USB 3.0 for secure booting, HDMI 2.1 technology that will enable users to release high performance quality products," said Pankaj Khare, Chief Executive Officer at Teche Solutions.
To secure the hardware-based data, the TecheBOARD supports on-board USB 3.0 for secure boot. Moreover, Teche Solutions is planning to release a Lego architecture-based chassis designed for the mini-ITX motherboards; they also have the capability to assist with any customer's industrial integration requirements.
About Teche Solutions
We are a global provider of IT infrastructure services with a focus on designing, implementing, migrating, and maintaining IT infrastructure. Delivery of enterprise-grade solutions and services of all sizes and across all industries. We provide reliable, affordable, and collaborative engagement models for enterprises.
TecheBOARD is ready for pre-order now. For more product information or customization services, please visit their global website at https://teche.solutions/techeboard/ or contact one of our consultants at sales@teche.solutions.
Coming Soon: Amazon, Newegg, Walmart, and eBay
TecheBOARD Video: https://vimeo.com/788285524
