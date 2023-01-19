University Lending Group Announces Pamela Bousquet as Executive Vice-President and National Production Manager
Clinton Township, MI, January 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- University Lending Group (ULG), a division of University Bank, NMLS #715685, based in Michigan, is doing business as a retail mortgage lender throughout the U.S. University Lending Group continues to offer superior service on its mortgage retail services by focusing on providing specialized products to meet each customer's specific needs. The addition of passionate and highly qualified mortgage specialists to their team, such as Pamela Bousquet, continues to strengthen University Lending Group customer loyalty and exceed expectations.
With over 35 years of mortgage industry experience in retail lending, Pamela Bousquet brings outstanding expertise to serve the University Lending Group team of mortgage professionals. Having served as Southeast Regional Manager for ULG over the past eleven years, Pamela has built a successful region of loan originators who have earned the top mortgage lender designation throughout the Florida panhandle year over year. Drawing from her experience as a military spouse, Pamela is a leader in creating VA financing opportunities for all military ranks and their families; as well as leading by example to provide the best possible customer service through commitment and dedication to all parties involved. Prior to ULG, Pamela held positions as Area Manager with Bank of America Mortgage Lending and District Manager with GMAC Mortgage.
universityloanofficer.mymortgage-online.com/PamelaBousquet.html
Pamela graduated from UNCC where she holds a Bachelor’s degree in Creative Arts.
Contact: Pamela Bousquet
EVP, National Production Manager
C: 850-450-1555
pbousquet@university-lending.com
www.university-lending.com
NMLS # 518423
University Bank, dba University Lending Group 2015 Washtenaw Ave., Ann Arbor, MI 48104 – Equal Housing Opportunity - NMLS 715685 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org), Member FDIC, Not FDIC insured. For a complete list of the states that University Lending Group is able to provide financing in please visit our State Licensing Page. University Bank is not affiliated with any government agency.
