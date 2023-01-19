Zifo R&D Solutions Announces Acquisition of beyontics GmbH
Chennai, India, January 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Zifo, a leading global specialist scientific informatics services provider, announces the acquisition of beyontics™. A scientific service provider, beyontics has extensive experience in selecting, configuring, optimizing, and supporting Chromatography Data Systems (CDS), particularly the Waters™ Empower CDS.
Empower CDS, by Waters™, is a critical part of many laboratories and analytical testing operations globally and is one of the significant informatics and data platforms used in scientific and regulated analytical testing laboratories.
beyontics offers a full suite of specialist services from selection, design, implementation and validation to ongoing management and lab process optimization for Empower. Offering additional custom extensions that augment Empower usage, including solutions to automate and accelerate deployment and upgrades, such as Rhizomer, CLEAR and LEI, means beyontics is a clear go-to organization for any Empower CDS user.
CEO and co-founder of beyontics, Arno Simon, commented, "Combining our specialist delivery capabilities and Empower expertise with the complementary end-to-end services capabilities, scale and global presence of Zifo will enable us to deliver even more value to our customers.
"We are convinced this acquisition will enable us to offer our customers additional valuable services and solutions. By combining our domain know-how and many years of experience with the reach and scale of Zifo, we will offer customers a comprehensive set of lab services & solutions," says Simon. "We all look forward to working with our new colleagues at Zifo on exciting projects and continuing to develop industry-leading practices and services."
"Our organizations have collaborated for several years, share many customers, and have closely aligned values and approaches to customer success, service delivery and quality. We look forward to developing the combined service offering and delivering value to the global scientific and analytical testing community," said Raj Prakash, CEO and co-founder of Zifo.
beyontics will be integrated into the Zifo operation over the coming months. There will be a strong focus to ensure continuity for existing customers whilst Zifo expands the business's scale and capacity. An online briefing with Raj Prakash and Arno Simon on this topic will be held on Jan 26 – please register your interest here
About beyontics
beyontics, based in Germany with offices in Switzerland and the USA, is a leading provider of services and products for implementing, validating and optimizing the use of the Waters Empower chromatography data system (CDS). For more than 20 years, beyontics has been helping pharmaceutical companies implement and operate Empower and meet all regulatory requirements in the laboratory. beyontics also offers services to qualify users through training and workshops, system selection, implementation, validation and management, and support for laboratory process optimization.
About Zifo
Zifo is a global enterprise specialist scientific and process informatics service provider working across research, development, manufacturing and clinical trial domains. With expertise in over 80 partner technologies, scientific informatics, and data platforms, Zifo is the go-to service provider for companies in the scientific & process informatics domain. We serve over 150 customers around the globe, including many of the top brands from Pharma/Biotech/CRO, Speciality Chemicals & Agrotech, Food & Bev, to Consumer Goods and Oil & Gas. Our "Glocal" approach leverages remote delivery to ensure cost-effective delivery and solutions coupled with dedicated local support to ensure superior communication, engagement, success and quality.
For more information, please visit www.zifornd.com
Empower CDS, by Waters™, is a critical part of many laboratories and analytical testing operations globally and is one of the significant informatics and data platforms used in scientific and regulated analytical testing laboratories.
beyontics offers a full suite of specialist services from selection, design, implementation and validation to ongoing management and lab process optimization for Empower. Offering additional custom extensions that augment Empower usage, including solutions to automate and accelerate deployment and upgrades, such as Rhizomer, CLEAR and LEI, means beyontics is a clear go-to organization for any Empower CDS user.
CEO and co-founder of beyontics, Arno Simon, commented, "Combining our specialist delivery capabilities and Empower expertise with the complementary end-to-end services capabilities, scale and global presence of Zifo will enable us to deliver even more value to our customers.
"We are convinced this acquisition will enable us to offer our customers additional valuable services and solutions. By combining our domain know-how and many years of experience with the reach and scale of Zifo, we will offer customers a comprehensive set of lab services & solutions," says Simon. "We all look forward to working with our new colleagues at Zifo on exciting projects and continuing to develop industry-leading practices and services."
"Our organizations have collaborated for several years, share many customers, and have closely aligned values and approaches to customer success, service delivery and quality. We look forward to developing the combined service offering and delivering value to the global scientific and analytical testing community," said Raj Prakash, CEO and co-founder of Zifo.
beyontics will be integrated into the Zifo operation over the coming months. There will be a strong focus to ensure continuity for existing customers whilst Zifo expands the business's scale and capacity. An online briefing with Raj Prakash and Arno Simon on this topic will be held on Jan 26 – please register your interest here
About beyontics
beyontics, based in Germany with offices in Switzerland and the USA, is a leading provider of services and products for implementing, validating and optimizing the use of the Waters Empower chromatography data system (CDS). For more than 20 years, beyontics has been helping pharmaceutical companies implement and operate Empower and meet all regulatory requirements in the laboratory. beyontics also offers services to qualify users through training and workshops, system selection, implementation, validation and management, and support for laboratory process optimization.
About Zifo
Zifo is a global enterprise specialist scientific and process informatics service provider working across research, development, manufacturing and clinical trial domains. With expertise in over 80 partner technologies, scientific informatics, and data platforms, Zifo is the go-to service provider for companies in the scientific & process informatics domain. We serve over 150 customers around the globe, including many of the top brands from Pharma/Biotech/CRO, Speciality Chemicals & Agrotech, Food & Bev, to Consumer Goods and Oil & Gas. Our "Glocal" approach leverages remote delivery to ensure cost-effective delivery and solutions coupled with dedicated local support to ensure superior communication, engagement, success and quality.
For more information, please visit www.zifornd.com
Contact
ZifoContact
Paul Denny Gouldson
+91 44 43114002
www.zifornd.com
Paul Denny Gouldson
+91 44 43114002
www.zifornd.com
Categories