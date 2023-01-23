Author K.L. Bauman’s New Book, "Drowning in God's Love," Explores the Author's Connection with God Through Poetry and How Others Can Achieve a Similar Relationship
Recent release “Drowning in God's Love,” from Covenant Books author K.L. Bauman, is an enlightening compilation of poems and writings that explore the author's spiritual journey following a transformative event in which God truly touched his soul. Readers who approach the author's work with open hearts and minds will discover the necessary steps to seeking out their own special connection with God.
Byron, MN, January 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- K.L. Bauman, who holds a master’s degree in art education from Mankato State University and serves as a spiritual director, has completed his new book, “Drowning in God's Love: Finding Your Way to a Deeper Relationship with God Through Poetry and Spiritual Writing”: is a series of poems and writings that reflect upon how the author’s relationship with the Lord changed following a transformative experience.
“We are all children of God,” writes Bauman. “How easy it is to forget this. God loves us all in the same way and in the same amount. It is a given, like the breath we draw each day, by each beat of our heart, by all that makes each of us holy.
“Faith and love are important pieces of our lives. They may be all that keep us moving on in our journeys. Just as we begin life’s journey, beginning and continuing the journey is important in our spiritual lives. If we are looking for God, God is also looking for us. We have heard the saying, ‘Seek and you shall find.’ This saying can never be truer than when we speak about searching for God and, more importantly, finding God.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, K.L. Bauman’s new book provides a clear path for readers to achieve a close and deeper relationship with God similar to what the author has been able to accomplish. Each passage grants insight and wisdom achieved by Bauman through his spiritual journey and provides the tools necessary for readers to cultivate the special connection with the God that we seek.
Readers can purchase “Drowning in God's Love: Finding Your Way to a Deeper Relationship with God Through Poetry and Spiritual Writing” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
