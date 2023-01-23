Author K.L. Bauman’s New Book, "Drowning in God's Love," Explores the Author's Connection with God Through Poetry and How Others Can Achieve a Similar Relationship

Recent release “Drowning in God's Love,” from Covenant Books author K.L. Bauman, is an enlightening compilation of poems and writings that explore the author's spiritual journey following a transformative event in which God truly touched his soul. Readers who approach the author's work with open hearts and minds will discover the necessary steps to seeking out their own special connection with God.