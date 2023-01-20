Rick Barnett’s New Book, "AWAKENING: The Great Falling Away," is a Compelling Work That Calls Blinded Souls and Former Christians Back to the Righteous Path of Christ
Recent release “AWAKENING: The Great Falling Away,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rick Barnett, is a rousing call to arms for Christians. In a nation so heavily divided, Barnett preaches on how important the fear of God is. With personal stories of his own awakening, Rick Barnett provides readers with a gripping testimony to faith.
Decatur, AL, January 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rick Barnett, a deeply religious man who was compelled by the Holy Spirit to write, has completed his new book, “AWAKENING: The Great Falling Away”: a potent and poignant work about how America has lost its sight.
“Heaven is God’s throne and the earth his footstool,” writes author Rick Barnett, “and at his feet, we must serve. For if we do not serve the Kingdom of God, what good are we to heaven? This nation has lost its fear of God. My hope in this book will be to awaken the Christian soldier in all Christians, who are blinded and deceived by the world. I write this book for the Christians who are my beloved brothers and sisters in Christ, and I do this out of love, and love alone.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Rick Barnett’s moving tale begins with his own awakening. After a family tragedy and seemingly never-ending hardships, he realized that Jesus was beside him always. His struggles were a test of his faith. Barnett then looked at the world around him, and he felt a strong calling to speak upon how modern Christians seem to have fallen from righteousness.
Preaching on today’s controversial topics that have divided this nation, Barnett urges readers who have become blinded by sin to turn back on their ways. In the words of the author, “my hope and prayers are that this book will reach the Christians I’m speaking of, and that they would wash their hands and submit themselves before God. Eternal life is not free, we must sacrifice as Jesus did.”
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “AWAKENING: The Great Falling Away” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
