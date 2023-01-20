Rick Barnett’s New Book, "AWAKENING: The Great Falling Away," is a Compelling Work That Calls Blinded Souls and Former Christians Back to the Righteous Path of Christ

Recent release “AWAKENING: The Great Falling Away,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rick Barnett, is a rousing call to arms for Christians. In a nation so heavily divided, Barnett preaches on how important the fear of God is. With personal stories of his own awakening, Rick Barnett provides readers with a gripping testimony to faith.