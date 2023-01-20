Meta Burger Will be the First US-Based Burger Chain to Offer MeliBio’s Plant-Based Honey Made Without Bees
Denver, CO, January 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Meta Burger, Colorado’s leading plant-based restaurant chain, is partnering with MeliBio to bring the world’s first bee-free honey to new US markets.
Customers across Colorado will soon be able to try a specially crafted dish with plant-based honey - minus the bees. Meta Burger is reshaping fast casual dining by making delicious, convenient and sustainable food available to everyone with three locations across Denver and Boulder. Now, the plant-based restaurant chain is partnering with MeliBio to bring real, plant-based honey to Colorado markets for the first time. This month, customers have the chance to vote for which MeliBio honey inspired dish they would like to see on the Meta Burger menu in February.
Founded in 2020, MeliBio’s honey made from plants and natural ingredients looks, tastes, and acts like bee-made honey. Honey production in its current form is damaging to bees and their ecosystems, especially to the 20,000 wild and native bee species that endure immense pressure from commercial beekeeping. MeliBio’s sustainable production model removes bees from the equation altogether. “Meta Burger is making delicious, sustainable food more accessible,” Michael Reeves, co-founder of Meta Burger says in a statement. “Partnering with a company that’s created a sustainable, vegan honey option aligns with our mission and will bring our February Special to the next level.”
Right now, customers can visit metaburger.com/specials to cast their vote for one of three potential dishes. The dish with the most votes will be featured at all Meta Burger locations and available for online ordering for the entire month of February. The contenders are a Hot Honey Garlic Tender Basket, a Honey Sesame Burger, and a Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwich.
