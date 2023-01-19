BDA Partners Advises Synokem Pharma on Strategic Growth Investment from TA Associates
New York, NY, January 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- BDA Partners is pleased to announce that its client, Synokem Pharmaceuticals Ltd, has received a strategic growth investment from TA Associates. Synokem is a fast-growing, India-based CDMO (contract development and manufacturing organization) with R&D capabilities, manufacturing finished dosages across multiple therapeutic segments.
BDA Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor to Synokem and its shareholders on the transaction.
Synokem supplies pharma formulations, especially NDDS (novel drug delivery systems), to domestic and international markets. Synokem has expertise in sustained release technologies and is a market leader in sustained release progesterone oral dosage forms. Key therapeutic areas include female hormones and chronic diseases, particularly cardiovascular and diabetes. Key dosage forms are oral solid, capsule, and oral liquid.
Abhinav Arora, Managing Director, Synokem, said “We’re excited about our partnership with TA Associates for the next phase of growth of Synokem Pharmaceuticals. The BDA team played a key role in this transaction, demonstrating deep sector knowledge and investor relationships to deliver the desired outcome for the company and its shareholders.”
Sanjay Singh, Head of India, Co-Head Asia Healthcare, BDA Partners, said “Synokem is uniquely positioned through its high market share in IP-led, differentiated formulations, supplying to marquee customers in India and overseas. We’re pleased to have advised Synokem and its shareholders on this exceptional outcome. It offers opportunities for Synokem to accelerate growth, and benefit from future upside. This showcases our strong position in the pharma sector and adds to BDA’s credentials in outsourced pharma services, and the life sciences value chain.”
Andrew Huntley, Managing Partner, Head of Healthcare at BDA Partners, added, “I’d like to congratulate both Synokem and TA Associates on this transaction. India is a growing centre for innovative pharma services. We expect the category to continue to attract global private equity in the coming years.”
BDA Team
Andrew Huntley, Managing Partner, Head of Healthcare, London, Ho Chi Minh City
Sanjay Singh, Partner, Head of India, Co-Head Asia Healthcare, Mumbai
Aditya Jaju, Vice President, Mumbai
Gaurav Nolakha, Associate, Mumbai
About Synokem Pharmaceuticals
Synokem Pharma is a full-service CDMO with capabilities in research, development, and manufacturing of finished formulations. Synokem has proven capability in developing first-in-world / first-in-class products such as sustained release hormones. It operates three state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and a dedicated R&D centre. Synokem has long-term relationships serving blue-chip global and Indian pharma customers.
About TA Associates
TA is a leading global growth private equity firm. Focused on targeted sectors within five industries – technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services – the firm invests in profitable, growing companies with opportunities for sustained growth, and has invested in more than 500 companies around the world. Investing as either a majority or minority investor, TA employs a long-term approach, using its strategic resources to help management teams build lasting value in high-quality growth companies. TA has raised US$33.5bn in capital since 1968 and is committing to new investments at the pace of over US$3bn per year. The firm’s 100+ investment professionals are based in Boston, Menlo Park, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong.
About BDA Partners
BDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor for Asia. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with over 25 years’ experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising, and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul, and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes.
BDA Partners has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese Government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets.
Contact
BDA PartnersContact
Euan Rellie
212-265-5300
