Author Mark B. Czyzewski, OFS’s New Book, "Discovering God's Mercy in the Scriptures," is a Faith-Based Journey Through God's Holy Scripture That Explores His Mercy

Recent release “Discovering God's Mercy in the Scriptures,” from Covenant Books author Mark B. Czyzewski, OFS, is a series of short stories from the author's life as well as passages from the Hebrew Bible aimed at revealing God's everlasting love and mercy. Through his writings, Czyzewski invites readers to learn of God's mercy and challenge their perceptions of God within the Old Testament.