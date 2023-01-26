Author Mark B. Czyzewski, OFS’s New Book, "Discovering God's Mercy in the Scriptures," is a Faith-Based Journey Through God's Holy Scripture That Explores His Mercy
Recent release “Discovering God's Mercy in the Scriptures,” from Covenant Books author Mark B. Czyzewski, OFS, is a series of short stories from the author's life as well as passages from the Hebrew Bible aimed at revealing God's everlasting love and mercy. Through his writings, Czyzewski invites readers to learn of God's mercy and challenge their perceptions of God within the Old Testament.
Chicago, IL, January 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mark B. Czyzewski, OFS, a Secular Franciscan as well as a member of the Legion of Mary, has completed his new book, “Discovering God's Mercy in the Scriptures”: a captivating journey through Scripture passages intended to show God’s mercy and love.
“From a young age, I was drawn to the word of God,” writes Czyzewski. “I remember receiving in the mail for free ‘The Acts of the Apostles’ and other New Testament works. There were drawings depicting Jesus with his twelve apostles. The gospel story came alive to me, as well as the story after Christ’s resurrection in the Acts of the Apostles. I imagined being with Jesus and his apostles as they preached to everyone in Israel.
“Modern times were not like that. I could never find a life like the New Testament times. But in the word of God, I found solace, consolation, and later, mercy. Perhaps in the world, I could not find the first apostles or Jesus, but in the word of God, I could find Jesus speaking to me, even in the Tanakh. Beyond consolation and mercy, there is also exhortation-to do better-and when I fail to turn to His mercy.
“This work hopes to be evangelistic in nature, but mostly it is intended to bring to the reader the truth of God’s mercy, which for me extended even into hell. If I can believe in God’s mercy, through the scriptures, who have experienced hell (hopefully only as a warning), then anyone can receive God’s mercy. And this mercy is only found in a God who died for us on a cross to save those who believe in Him.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Mark B. Czyzewski, OFS’s new book combines relevant passages from the Hebrew Bible and short stories from the author’s own life to demonstrate the mercy God can have for all his children. Drawing on his experiences of receiving God’s mercy and studying Scripture, Czyzewski aims at helping others experience God’s love and invites readers to build a stronger relationship with the Lord through the study of his Holy Word.
Readers can purchase “Discovering God's Mercy in the Scriptures” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
