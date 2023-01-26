Author Charles Tharp’s New Book, "James Smith Family Walked the Road through the Battle of Armageddon," Explores the Importance of Being Ready for Christ's Return

Recent release “James Smith Family Walked the Road through the Battle of Armageddon,” from Covenant Books author Charles Tharp, is a faith-based tale that centers around two different families, one with a strong faith in Christ and the other a family of atheists. When the second coming of Christ arrives, both will experience the results of their faith, and individual preparedness for such an event.