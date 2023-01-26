Author Charles Tharp’s New Book, "James Smith Family Walked the Road through the Battle of Armageddon," Explores the Importance of Being Ready for Christ's Return
Recent release “James Smith Family Walked the Road through the Battle of Armageddon,” from Covenant Books author Charles Tharp, is a faith-based tale that centers around two different families, one with a strong faith in Christ and the other a family of atheists. When the second coming of Christ arrives, both will experience the results of their faith, and individual preparedness for such an event.
Thatcher, AZ, January 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Charles Tharp, a veteran of the U.S. Army and member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has completed his new book, “James Smith Family Walked the Road through the Battle of Armageddon”: a poignant tale that follows two families with very different beliefs as the world encounters the second coming of Christ.
“My intent for this little book of mine is not to say that things are about to happen,” writes Tharp. “No not even to say it is not close. My intent and prayer is that after you read it, you ask the Heavenly Father, is it close, or do I need to prepare? If so, how? My intent is for you to ask his guidance that you will listen to his promptings. That is my prayer and full intent.”
Tharp continues, “Look at what’s going on in the world and what the Scriptures talk about. When you’ve done that, make your own decision. But in everybody’s life, I believe thoroughly that most of us have problems. Sometimes we have broken legs and can’t work. Sometimes car disaster. Sometimes weather. There are all kinds of things that create problems for us in life. I believe we should all be prepared for whatever may come in our lives. If we are prepared for the second coming and it happens, great; but if it doesn’t happen, we haven’t lost a thing. Because that means we have been prepared for the normal day to day and at least some of the bigger problems that happened in most of our lives.
“I’m going to tell a story about two families that go on the road through the battle of Armageddon. These two families are drastically different. The James Smith family are devout Christians. The William Jones family are devout atheists. I am not trying to say one is right and what is wrong. I am merely taking two opposite sides of the spectrum and show how it may affect people as they go through the road to the battle of Armageddon. I am attempting to show a good reason to be prepared, just in case.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Charles Tharp’s new book is a profound tale that exemplifies the importance of being spiritually prepared for Christ’s second coming, and the consequences that one may endure if they fail to do so. Tharp presents an expertly paced and unforgettable experience that is sure to stay with readers long after its conclusion, helping to encourage spiritual growth and a strong connection with Christ.
Readers can purchase “James Smith Family Walked the Road through the Battle of Armageddon” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
