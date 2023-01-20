Joan G. McNeil Recognized as a Professional of the Year for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Vancouver, WA, January 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Joan G. McNeil of Vancouver, Washington has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for both 2022 and 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of accounting and tax preparation.
About Joan G. McNeil
Joan G. McNeil is the owner of and enrolled agent for Allied Accounting and Tax Service, located in Vancouver, Washington. McNeil started the company in 1993 with a single client, a truck driver who remains a client to this day, and now runs the business with the help of her daughter, Brenda McNeil.
With over 40 years of accounting experience in both the public and private industries, McNeil oversees the company's operations. She provides accounting and tax preparation services and has over eight years’ experience providing continuing education classes. The firm, which has been listed as the number one accounting and tax firms in Vancouver, Washington for five years in a row, provides professional accounting and bookkeeping services for small businesses and individuals on a national level. It specializes in professional guidance and tax compliance information, ensuring clients are in compliance with regulating authorities, and running their business in the most profitable manner.
In addition, Allied Accounting & Tax Service offers courses taught by certified IRS continuing education providers to tax professionals, business owners, and anyone interested in expanding their accounting knowledge.
Before starting Allied Accounting and Tax Service, McNeil served as an accountant in corporate America and as a controller with the building contractor's industry and the union system. “I know what it’s like to build a business from the ground up and I’m here to help guide my clients build theirs,” said McNeil. “I respect the individual needs of each of my clients. I listen to their concerns and get to know them so I can provide the best business advice on a case-by-case basis.”
McNeil received her A.A. in accounting from Macomb Community College in 1966. She is a member of the Business Leaders Network, the National Association of Tax Professionals, (N.A.T.P), Washington State Tax Consultants (W.S.T.C.), and N.A.S.E.A.
Joan plans to retire soon, but plans to be very busy. She has a side business doing quilting, is a seamstress, and also teaches sewing.
For more information visit www.alliedaccounting.com.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
