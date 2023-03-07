Bill Riley’s New Book, "Now That Shot Sucked! Golf's Mental Game For Duffers," is a Useful Guide for Golfers Looking to Improve Their Skills and Enjoy the Game More
Recent release “Now That Shot Sucked! Golf's Mental Game For Duffers,” from Page Publishing author Bill Riley, is written by a psychologist and recreational golfer for recreational golfers to improve their mental game, play better, and enjoy the game more.
Ashburn, VA, March 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Bill Riley has completed his new book, “Now That Shot Sucked! Golf's Mental Game For Duffers”: a helpful guide that offers a unique look into improving skills as well as enjoyment.
Duffers need a different set of mental game strategies than professionals and low handicappers, but most golf psychology books are oriented toward golf pros and scratch golfers because those are the people who pay for sports psychologists’ advice. Some even say that recreational golfers don’t need mental game strategies, just more lessons.
Recreational golfers can benefit greatly from an improved mental game if the strategies are tailored to their needs. Duffers want to optimize their performance, but they also just want to have an enjoyable round, even when their game is less than optimal. "Now That Shot Sucked! Golf’s Mental Game for Duffers" is written by a psychologist and recreational golfer for recreational golfers to improve their mental game, play better, and enjoy the game more.
Bill Riley, Ph.D., is a psychologist and recreational golfer who believes golf’s mental game strategies can be tailored better to the double-digit handicap duffer. Before retiring in 2022, Dr. Riley served for seventeen years at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the last seven years as the NIH Associate Director for Behavioral and Social Sciences Research. He received his Ph.D. in clinical psychology from Florida State University and spent most Friday mornings in graduate school sneaking in an early round at the Florida State golf course before going to research meetings. Before NIH, he served on the faculty of academic medical schools for fifteen years. He has published over 130 scientific articles and has nearly forty years of professional experience relevant to improving behavioral performance. He is also a long-time recreational golfer who has applied his knowledge of psychology and human behavior to mental game strategies tailored to duffers in “Now That Shot Sucked: Golf’s Mental Game for Duffers.”
Riley writes, “Do you typically end a round saying, ‘If only I hadn’t blown up on (insert hole number here), I would have broken 90 (or 100) today?’ If so, then this book is for you. The mental strategies described are tailored to the average recreational golfer. Although hopefully also entertaining, the content is consistent with the latest research in performance psychology but adapted for the game of the recreational golfer. The end of each chapter has ‘take it to the course’ reminders, so you can incorporate this instruction into your game as quickly as possible. Managing your mental game can improve your scores, but more importantly, it can make the game more enjoyable to play.”
Published by Page Publishing, Bill Riley’s engaging work offers game-changing information for golfers.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase “Now That Shot Sucked! Golf's Mental Game For Duffers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Duffers need a different set of mental game strategies than professionals and low handicappers, but most golf psychology books are oriented toward golf pros and scratch golfers because those are the people who pay for sports psychologists’ advice. Some even say that recreational golfers don’t need mental game strategies, just more lessons.
Recreational golfers can benefit greatly from an improved mental game if the strategies are tailored to their needs. Duffers want to optimize their performance, but they also just want to have an enjoyable round, even when their game is less than optimal. "Now That Shot Sucked! Golf’s Mental Game for Duffers" is written by a psychologist and recreational golfer for recreational golfers to improve their mental game, play better, and enjoy the game more.
Bill Riley, Ph.D., is a psychologist and recreational golfer who believes golf’s mental game strategies can be tailored better to the double-digit handicap duffer. Before retiring in 2022, Dr. Riley served for seventeen years at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the last seven years as the NIH Associate Director for Behavioral and Social Sciences Research. He received his Ph.D. in clinical psychology from Florida State University and spent most Friday mornings in graduate school sneaking in an early round at the Florida State golf course before going to research meetings. Before NIH, he served on the faculty of academic medical schools for fifteen years. He has published over 130 scientific articles and has nearly forty years of professional experience relevant to improving behavioral performance. He is also a long-time recreational golfer who has applied his knowledge of psychology and human behavior to mental game strategies tailored to duffers in “Now That Shot Sucked: Golf’s Mental Game for Duffers.”
Riley writes, “Do you typically end a round saying, ‘If only I hadn’t blown up on (insert hole number here), I would have broken 90 (or 100) today?’ If so, then this book is for you. The mental strategies described are tailored to the average recreational golfer. Although hopefully also entertaining, the content is consistent with the latest research in performance psychology but adapted for the game of the recreational golfer. The end of each chapter has ‘take it to the course’ reminders, so you can incorporate this instruction into your game as quickly as possible. Managing your mental game can improve your scores, but more importantly, it can make the game more enjoyable to play.”
Published by Page Publishing, Bill Riley’s engaging work offers game-changing information for golfers.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase “Now That Shot Sucked! Golf's Mental Game For Duffers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories