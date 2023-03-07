Bill Riley’s New Book, "Now That Shot Sucked! Golf's Mental Game For Duffers," is a Useful Guide for Golfers Looking to Improve Their Skills and Enjoy the Game More

Recent release “Now That Shot Sucked! Golf's Mental Game For Duffers,” from Page Publishing author Bill Riley, is written by a psychologist and recreational golfer for recreational golfers to improve their mental game, play better, and enjoy the game more.