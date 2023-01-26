GryphonHR Secures a $1 Million Strategic Fund Investment

GryphonHR, a new, leading employment eligibility compliance solutions provider specializing in Form I-9 and E-Verify compliance, announced the closing of its $1 million strategic funding investment. Funding will enable the growth of GryphonHR’s cloud infrastructure, hire key employees, and continuously innovate and bring to market compliant solutions that simplify and streamline the onboarding experience for its clients and partners.