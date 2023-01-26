GryphonHR Secures a $1 Million Strategic Fund Investment
Clarkston, MI, January 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- GryphonHR, a new, leading employment eligibility compliance solutions provider specializing in Form I-9 and E-Verify compliance, announced the closing of its $1 million strategic funding investment. Funding will enable the growth of GryphonHR’s cloud infrastructure, hire key employees, and continuously innovate and bring to market compliant solutions that simplify and streamline the onboarding experience for its clients and partners.
Launched in 2021 by seasoned HR Compliance executives, the GryphonHR software platform provides a centralized and secure platform to employers interested in incorporating compliance into the hiring process for the entire lifecycle of their employees and contractors, regardless of hiring country, state, industry, or job.
GryphonHR’s Form I-9 and E-Verify module - GryphonI9 helps reduce the risk of expensive fines and penalties resulting from federal Form I-9 audits. The module ensures a simple, easy-to-use, wizard-driven process design for today’s remote workforce while providing accurate data entry by employers, employer agents, and employees. Users receive step-by-step instructions as they complete Form I-9 to ensure accuracy and compliance.
“Building a business and a software platform has long been a passion and goal of mine. This investment validates the time, effort, and resources expended over the past three years by allowing our company to penetrate the market further and grow significantly faster,” said Marc Villella, GryphonHR President, and Chief Technology Officer. “Seeing the progress we’ve made thus far and having the resources to expedite our goals and initiatives is extremely exciting.”
GryphonHR’s cloud-based software platform is designed to address the ever-changing compliance requirements of HR Administrators for both small businesses and global enterprises alike. The platform is highly configurable and scalable to support industries and businesses of all sizes. GryphonHR offers its products and services directly to companies or through its partner reseller channel. GryphonHR has seen a 5x growth in revenue from 2021 through 2022, with 2023 projections targeting a similar growth pattern.
About GryphonHR
GryphonHR is a robust Human Resources employment compliance platform designed to simplify and streamline the compliance lifecycle allowing HR staff to focus on more employee-centric tasks and duties. With GryphonHR, organizations can manage their employee HR compliance I-9 tasks from a single platform.
To learn more about GryphonHR and the Form I-9 & E-Verify module, visit www.gryphonhr.com
