Paul Myhre’s New Book, "Canceling the Ten Commandments," is a Faith-Based Read That Brings to Light the Ongoing Erosion of Christian Morals and Values in Modern America
Thornton, CO, January 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Paul Myhre, who has studied many ministers and godly men with the guidance of the Holy Spirit, has completed his most recent book, “Canceling the Ten Commandments”: an eye-opening exploration at how modern society is seeking to persecute those who wish to follows God’s holy laws as outlined within the Ten Commandments.
“In the following pages, I will show and demonstrate the current political climate to cancel the Ten Commandments and religion altogether,” writes Myhre. “Persecution of Christians goes on all over the world and is just beginning here. Anyone who thought that Christians and other religions were free from persecution here in America is simply fooling themselves.”
Myhre continues, “My hope is that this writing will raise people from their sleeping and begin to answer God’s call to battle. Be sure we are in a battle for the hearts, minds, and souls of everyone, and it is the duty and responsibility of Christians everywhere to spread the good news and fight the forces of Satan.”
Published by Fulton Books, Paul Myhre’s book is an enlightening read that highlights how Christians are being treated around the world, and specifically in America as society holds less and less regard for God’s laws. Through his writings, Myhre calls out to his fellow followers of God in the hopes of uniting in the fight against Satan and to restore the moral code of the Ten Commandments.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Canceling the Ten Commandments” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“In the following pages, I will show and demonstrate the current political climate to cancel the Ten Commandments and religion altogether,” writes Myhre. “Persecution of Christians goes on all over the world and is just beginning here. Anyone who thought that Christians and other religions were free from persecution here in America is simply fooling themselves.”
Myhre continues, “My hope is that this writing will raise people from their sleeping and begin to answer God’s call to battle. Be sure we are in a battle for the hearts, minds, and souls of everyone, and it is the duty and responsibility of Christians everywhere to spread the good news and fight the forces of Satan.”
Published by Fulton Books, Paul Myhre’s book is an enlightening read that highlights how Christians are being treated around the world, and specifically in America as society holds less and less regard for God’s laws. Through his writings, Myhre calls out to his fellow followers of God in the hopes of uniting in the fight against Satan and to restore the moral code of the Ten Commandments.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Canceling the Ten Commandments” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories