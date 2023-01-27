New Management for Local Self Storage Facility in Brunswick, Georgia
Brunswick, GA, January 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Local acquisition of Brunswick Space Place Self Storage is bringing professional self-storage management to the city of Brunswick. The facility located at 4275 Highway 17 Brunswick, GA 31525. This facility is comprised of 449 units totaling 47,100 rentable square feet, providing safe and secure non-climate unit options to the local communities of Brunswick, Waverly and Glynco.
The ownership group has contracted with Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) to provide professional self-storage management services and the facility is officially under Absolute’s management as of 12/15/2022.
If you would like to speak to our friendly office staff, please stop by the location at 4275 Highway 17, Brunswick, GA 31525, contact their office at (912) 265-2900 or visit online at www.brunswickspace.com.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management company in the United States. Founded in 2002, with headquarters in Memphis, TN and regional offices in Tampa, FL, Atlanta, GA, Jackson, MS, Charlotte, NC, and Nashville, TN the company operates over 140 properties in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the ASM website at www.AboutASM.com.
Contact
Jasmin Jones
jasmin.jones@absolutemgmt.com
