Truth Akins, MAS, MEd, DD's New Audiobook, “8 Degrees of Yes: My Experiences with Truth, Transformation, and Healing,” is an Inspirational Guide to Changing Perception
Recent audiobook release “8 Degrees of Yes: My Experiences with Truth, Transformation, and Healing,” from Audiobook Network author Truth Akins, MAS, MEd, DD, is an uplifting self-help book based on the author’s journey towards fulfillment. Through the power of manifestation and saying yes, Akins teaches listeners how to achieve life at a higher vibration.
Tehachapi, CA, February 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Truth Akins, MAS, MEd, DD, a former correctional officer and now a teacher in a correctional environment, has completed her new audiobook, “8 Degrees of Yes: My Experiences with Truth, Transformation, and Healing”: an encouraging and educational guide to financial, interpersonal, and spiritual transformation.
“This book is my story, perception, experiences, and manifestation based on my willingness to forgive and no longer define myself as a victim of circumstances,” says Akins. “God gives that which is good when we seek to follow the good path… We all have domination over our choice to live life at a higher frequency.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Truth Akins, MAS, MEd, DD’s new audiobook is an insightful book that breaks down the fundamental elements of transformation. Pulling from her own life experience, Akins demonstrates how to master these elements. Along with the key concepts of reflection and storytelling, she describes the fundamental elements as experiences, manifestation, and perception.
According to Akins, perception shapes the way one looks at life and the willingness to say yes, while reflection grants the grace to recognize and forgive. Akins gives listeners the tools to change their perception and allow life at a higher vibration. In the words of the author, “higher vibration creates a higher degree of desire to live and let life unfold.” “8 Degrees of Yes” is a joyful work that will inspire listeners to say yes and enjoy a happier and more fulfilling life.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “8 Degrees of Yes: My Experiences with Truth, Transformation, and Healing” by T. Ruth Akins, MAS, MEd, DD through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
