Truth Akins, MAS, MEd, DD's New Audiobook, “8 Degrees of Yes: My Experiences with Truth, Transformation, and Healing,” is an Inspirational Guide to Changing Perception

Recent audiobook release “8 Degrees of Yes: My Experiences with Truth, Transformation, and Healing,” from Audiobook Network author Truth Akins, MAS, MEd, DD, is an uplifting self-help book based on the author’s journey towards fulfillment. Through the power of manifestation and saying yes, Akins teaches listeners how to achieve life at a higher vibration.