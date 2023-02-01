Author Rodgers Masuta’s New Book, "Faith and the Power of Healing," Tells of the Author's Survival in Life Granted to Him by His Resolute Faith in Christ
Recent release “Faith and the Power of Healing,” from Covenant Books author Rodgers Masuta, is an enlightening faith-based memoir that discusses how the author came to turn his life around through seeking God and developing his Christian faith. Despite a number of health and personal issues that became roadblocks in life, Masuta continued on his path for a full life with Jesus by his side.
Snellville, GA, February 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rodgers Masuta, a father of three who dedicates himself to his Christian faith, has completed his new book, “Faith and the Power of Healing”: a powerful and devotional tale documenting the author’s turn towards God as his life began to spiral out of control at a young age, and how his relationship with Jesus has provided the strength needed to survive.
“Decisions we make lead to different experiences,” writes Masuta. “Living on the edge with not much regard to faith and self-love, at times leads to dire consequences. I experienced the pain of being blemished, broken, hurt. Not everything is always an outcome of our deeds or actions. I am not a perfect being, however. Through grace and love, even during my times of living on the edge, I was slowed to a halt! In the peril of illness, near death experiences, surviving critical hospital stay with COVID-19, and a 3-day coma, I still stand. Let me define, describe, and deliver my story, my way while realizing and accepting my own vulnerabilities and the greatness of God. Our mind is underused, but when we let it be restored and redirected, greatness takes hold and shapes our thoughts. With faith and belief, remember… the mind is a powerful thing.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rodgers Masuta’s new book is a beautiful example of all that is possible when one places their lives in the hands of God and gives of themselves unto Him. Masuta’s tale is one of overcoming the odds as he encourages readers to look inward and consider their own relationships with Christ.
Readers can purchase “Faith and the Power of Healing” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Decisions we make lead to different experiences,” writes Masuta. “Living on the edge with not much regard to faith and self-love, at times leads to dire consequences. I experienced the pain of being blemished, broken, hurt. Not everything is always an outcome of our deeds or actions. I am not a perfect being, however. Through grace and love, even during my times of living on the edge, I was slowed to a halt! In the peril of illness, near death experiences, surviving critical hospital stay with COVID-19, and a 3-day coma, I still stand. Let me define, describe, and deliver my story, my way while realizing and accepting my own vulnerabilities and the greatness of God. Our mind is underused, but when we let it be restored and redirected, greatness takes hold and shapes our thoughts. With faith and belief, remember… the mind is a powerful thing.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rodgers Masuta’s new book is a beautiful example of all that is possible when one places their lives in the hands of God and gives of themselves unto Him. Masuta’s tale is one of overcoming the odds as he encourages readers to look inward and consider their own relationships with Christ.
Readers can purchase “Faith and the Power of Healing” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories