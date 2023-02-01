Author Rodgers Masuta’s New Book, "Faith and the Power of Healing," Tells of the Author's Survival in Life Granted to Him by His Resolute Faith in Christ

Recent release “Faith and the Power of Healing,” from Covenant Books author Rodgers Masuta, is an enlightening faith-based memoir that discusses how the author came to turn his life around through seeking God and developing his Christian faith. Despite a number of health and personal issues that became roadblocks in life, Masuta continued on his path for a full life with Jesus by his side.