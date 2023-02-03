Author Stacey Borden’s New Book, "Daddy's Love: El Amor De Papá," is a Delightful Tale That Reveals the Lord is Always with Us
Recent release “Daddy's Love: El Amor de Papá,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Stacey Borden, is a faith-based read reflecting upon the truth that God’s love is ever present. Written in both English and Spanish, Borden’s tale will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers from all walks of life.
Deland, FL, February 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Stacey Borden has completed her new book, “Daddy's Love: El Amor de Papá”: a beautiful story that reminds us that no matter where life may take us, we will always be in the presence of our Heavenly Father.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Stacey Borden’s enlightening book reflects upon both the creativity and imagination of a child while infusing the foundational truth found within Scripture that emphasizes that the Lord is ever present and always there to provide guidance and comfort for his children. With vivid artwork to bring her story to life, “Daddy’s Love: El Amor de Papá” is a powerful tool for parents and guardians to help introduce young readers to God’s eternal love.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Daddy's Love: El Amor de Papá” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Stacey Borden’s enlightening book reflects upon both the creativity and imagination of a child while infusing the foundational truth found within Scripture that emphasizes that the Lord is ever present and always there to provide guidance and comfort for his children. With vivid artwork to bring her story to life, “Daddy’s Love: El Amor de Papá” is a powerful tool for parents and guardians to help introduce young readers to God’s eternal love.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Daddy's Love: El Amor de Papá” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories