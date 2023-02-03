Author Stacey Borden’s New Book, "Daddy's Love: El Amor De Papá," is a Delightful Tale That Reveals the Lord is Always with Us

Recent release “Daddy's Love: El Amor de Papá,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Stacey Borden, is a faith-based read reflecting upon the truth that God’s love is ever present. Written in both English and Spanish, Borden’s tale will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers from all walks of life.