Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes BJJ Academy & Self Defense School Offers One Week of Free Trial Classes
Experience the benefits of jiu-jitsu with a week of free trial classes at Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes.
Miami Lakes, FL, February 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes BJJ Academy & Self Defense School is excited to announce that they will be offering one week of free trial classes to all new students interested in learning jiu-jitsu, wrestling, and MMA.
Located at 7337 Miami Lakes Dr. in Miami Lakes, Rilion Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Miami Lakes is a premier martial arts and self defense facility that offers top-notch jiu-jitsu, wrestling, mma, and competition training for people of all ages and skill levels.
Under the guidance of black belts head instructors Carlos Ramirez and Wilson Sgai, students will learn the principles of jiu-jitsu and how to effectively apply them in self-defense situations. The academy also offers wrestling and MMA classes in addition to competition training sessions to help students reach their goals.
Rilion Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Miami Lakes is committed to creating a welcoming and challenging environment for all of their students. They believe that jiu-jitsu is a great way to improve physical and mental health, build self-confidence, and make new friends.
“A free week trial of our classes is a great way for someone who has been interested in trying jiu-jitsu to get a taste of what the martial art and sport is like without any financial obligation,” said Ramirez.
“Sometimes this free trial is all one needs to light a spark and begin a journey in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu,” said Ramirez.
To take advantage of this offer and sign up for a free trial class, visit the Rilion Gracie Jiu-jitsu Miami Lakes website at https://riliongraciemiamilakes.com/ or call (305) 582-3405.
About:
Professor Carlos Ramirez established the Miami Lakes Branch of Rilion Gracie Academies in 2014. He began his jiu-jitsu education under Master Rilion Gracie when Master Gracie moved from Brazil to Miami. Professor Wilson Sgai, began his jiu-jitsu journey in the year 1995 in São Paulo - Brazil training under the legendary Ryan Gracie. Professor Wilson is a 4th Degree Black Belt who moved to Miami in 2016 as a BJJ Athlete under Master Rilion Gracie as the head-coach of Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes.
Contact
Amelia Viera
(305) 582-3405
https://riliongraciemiamilakes.com/
