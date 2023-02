Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes BJJ Academy & Self Defense School Offers One Week of Free Trial Classes

Miami Lakes, FL, February 01, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes BJJ Academy & Self Defense School is excited to announce that they will be offering one week of free trial classes to all new students interested in learning jiu-jitsu, wrestling, and MMA.Located at 7337 Miami Lakes Dr. in Miami Lakes, Rilion Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Miami Lakes is a premier martial arts and self defense facility that offers top-notch jiu-jitsu, wrestling, mma, and competition training for people of all ages and skill levels.Under the guidance of black belts head instructors Carlos Ramirez and Wilson Sgai, students will learn the principles of jiu-jitsu and how to effectively apply them in self-defense situations. The academy also offers wrestling and MMA classes in addition to competition training sessions to help students reach their goals.Rilion Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Miami Lakes is committed to creating a welcoming and challenging environment for all of their students. They believe that jiu-jitsu is a great way to improve physical and mental health, build self-confidence, and make new friends.“A free week trial of our classes is a great way for someone who has been interested in trying jiu-jitsu to get a taste of what the martial art and sport is like without any financial obligation,” said Ramirez.“Sometimes this free trial is all one needs to light a spark and begin a journey in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu,” said Ramirez.To take advantage of this offer and sign up for a free trial class, visit the Rilion Gracie Jiu-jitsu Miami Lakes website at https://riliongraciemiamilakes.com/ or call (305) 582-3405 About:Professor Carlos Ramirez established the Miami Lakes Branch of Rilion Gracie Academies in 2014. He began his jiu-jitsu education under Master Rilion Gracie when Master Gracie moved from Brazil to Miami. Professor Wilson Sgai, began his jiu-jitsu journey in the year 1995 in São Paulo - Brazil training under the legendary Ryan Gracie. Professor Wilson is a 4th Degree Black Belt who moved to Miami in 2016 as a BJJ Athlete under Master Rilion Gracie as the head-coach of Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes.