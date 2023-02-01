Memphis Will Get Its First Black-Owned Coworking Space This March: The Culture Collab Will be a Hub for BIPOC Entrepreneurs and Creatives
Memphis, TN, February 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Hickory Hill community in Memphis, Tennessee has officially become the future home of The Culture Collab. Opening in early March, The Culture Collab will be Memphis’ first Coworking Space geared toward the growth, education and community of Black and BIPOC Creators and Entrepreneurs. The Culture Collab will provide space for small businesses to benefit from the surroundings of creative and collaborative energy.
Founder Melissa Nelms, Owner of The Virtual Vision Brand has years of experience in business development from strategy and development to talent management which further inspired her to create this space right here in her own town of Memphis. “What I’ve seen in my work with Creatives and Entrepreneurs in cities like New York, Atlanta and LA, is that they benefit from a strong network of peers and they all feed off of each other. I want to provide a hub for that type of interaction for creatives here in Memphis,” says Melissa. In addition to offering physical, permanent office space and an inspiring atmosphere, The Culture Collab aims to anchor and assist in the scaling of Memphis based businesses and talent through a series of events, workshops and networking opportunities.
Memberships to The Culture Collab are offered to individuals, Entrepreneurs and organizations to further their business and outreach goals. The Culture Collab will also offer elevated perks for non-profit organizations such as free event space and possibly discounted memberships. “We aim to provide everything from enriching events and networking opportunities, real-life and practical educational resources and tools, office space at an affordable rate, to just a needed escape from the home office,” Melissa explains.
Interested and potential The Culture Collab Members can visit www.theculturecollab.co for additional information and rates and follow @TheCultureCollab for updates.
About The Culture Collab:
The Culture Collab will be located at 6041 Mt. Moriah Rd. Extended, Suite 1&2 in the Hickory Hill community and house up to 50 small businesses in the Memphis area. Memberships start on March 1, 2023 and membership fees vary from $250-$450 per month. Owner Melissa Nelms is also Founder of The Virtual Vision Brand, a Memphis based agency focused on business development, brand partnership, administrative and personal brand management with clients spanning the country.
