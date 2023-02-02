SkySparc Continues to Strengthen Its Specialist Murex Practice with a Highly Experienced Recruit
SkySparc, a leading corporate and financial institutions technology solutions provider, has bolstered its growing Murex practice with the appointment of Mariem Ben El Heni as a Senior Consultant.
Stockholm, Sweden, February 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mariem joins SkySparc from Credit Agricole CIB and has previously held positions with BNP Paribas Securities Services and digital transformation consultancy Wevioo. In addition to an engineering degree in computer science from ENSI in Tunisia, Mariem has a master's in financial management from the Institute of Administration of Companies in Paris.
She brings to SkySparc's Murex practice a combination of financial markets back-office processing experience with comprehensive financial services products and systems knowledge. Furthermore, Mariem brings business know-how and technology deployment expertise to client engagement from her previous project management and business analyst roles.
For Mariem's first assignment with SkySparc, she will be deployed to the team working with a large French financial institution and development organisation.
"I am looking forward to applying my expertise, in particular with the Murex platform, in working closely with SkySparc clients on their highest priority technology deployment and upgrade projects," Mariem Ben El Heni said of her appointment.
"We are excited to have Mariem further boost our growing Murex consultancy practice. Her vast, specialist financial systems know-how, and ability to navigate the often-complex challenges of tech upgrades and deployments will greatly benefit our clients," said Stellan Råberg, Head of Murex Practice, SkySparc.
