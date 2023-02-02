ISE2023: oomnis Limited Unveils FlexEZ v3, a Major Update to Its Workspace Booking and Management System Along with a Brand New Hardware Line-Up

At Integrated Systems Europe 2023, oomnis Limited is unveiling today its next-generation workspace management under a new registered brand identity: FlexEZ. Along with a brand-new highly innovative dynamic UI, FlexEZ is also now accompanied with a whole suite of tightly integrated hardware options including battery powered eInk tags making it possible to deploy them at any location and with any enterprise resource while helping with sustainable development goals.