Author Katie Deyo’s New Book, "DON'T BE A COCONUT: How to Live the Fruit of the Spirit," Offers Spiritual Guidance Rooted in the Word of God
Recent release “DON'T BE A COCONUT: How to Live the Fruit of the Spirit,” from Covenant Books author Katie Deyo, is an engaging and encouraging spiritual guide that inspires readers to make intentional choices.
Cincinnati, OH, February 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Katie Deyo, who has been a minister since 2005, has completed her new book, “DON'T BE A COCONUT: How to Live the Fruit of the Spirit”: a valuable resource for readers seeking a closer relationship with God.
Author Katie Deyo has a degree in education and has been a foster parent to more than 100 children. She has lived all over the country and eventually settled in Cincinnati, Ohio. Katie has a wealth of life experiences, bringing a unique perspective. Working in foster ministry for more than ten years after serving as a missionary and pastor, Katie is currently the foster and adoption ministry coordinator for Peoples Church in Cincinnati. She is passionate about children, racial reconciliation, and helping others grow in their relationship with Jesus.
Katie introduces her work, writing, “I’m just a girl trying to follow God’s plan for my life one day at a time. In January of 2020, God made it clear to me that a bunch of crazy thoughts I was having needed to be a book about the fruit of the Spirit. I didn’t know what the book would become or how the heck I, Katie Deyo, would have anything to say that would constitute a book, maybe a brochure or a booklet. But God showed me, one step at a time, what to write. Okay, it’s not like God showed the biblical authors what to write; I’m not claiming that. God gave me the topics, and the rest just fell into place as I followed the direction He gave me.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Katie Deyo’s new book invigorates readers, providing helpful and insightful knowledge about God’s love for His people.
Readers can purchase “DON'T BE A COCONUT: How to Live the Fruit of the Spirit” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
