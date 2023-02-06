Author Gleander Aaron’s New Book, "What God Says About Prayer," is a Book That Helps Readers Understand and Live a Life with God
Recent release “What God Says About Prayer,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Gleander Aaron, is a story that illustrates the author’s relationship with God and her duty to spread that message to all who need to hear it.
Temple, TX, February 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Gleander Aaron, a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and child of God, has completed her new book, “What God Says About Prayer”: a potent book that illustrates exactly what it means to live a life with God, starting with His words in their exact context and help understanding what it means to live the right kind of life, with knowledge and understanding of His promise and favor on your life with confidence and courage.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Gleander Aaron’s devout tale touches on not just the word of God but also the son of God, Jesus Christ, a man with whom you can imitate with confidence and love for it is the most sincere form of praise, something that the author has done herself as she struggled in her life to become a woman of God and to be proud of.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “What God Says About Prayer” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
