Nancy Levin, Founder and CEO of Levin Life Coach Academy, Unveils New Website Redesign

Nancy Levin, founder and CEO of Levin Life Coach Academy (LLCA) and host of the Your Permission Prescription podcast, is thrilled to announce the launch of her newly redesigned website, nancylevin.com.
Boulder, CO, February 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nancy Levin, founder and CEO of Levin Life Coach Academy (LLCA) and host of the Your Permission Prescription podcast, is thrilled to announce the launch of her newly redesigned website, nancylevin.com.
Featuring a streamlined layout, modern design, and improved functionality, the new site provides a visitor experience that is both inspirational and informative.
The new site showcases Nancy’s dedication to and passion for empowering others to build a coaching practice that changes lives.“It was time for the website to evolve into its next iteration,” said Nancy Levin about the redesign. “I wanted a site focused on the value that LLCA brings its coaches and aspiring coaches—comprehensive trainings and certifications to elevate their life and business.”
The website provides information on Nancy’s premier certification program, LLCA. Website visitors can also learn more about Nancy’s background, and explore her six books and weekly podcast, Your Permission Prescription.
About
Nancy Levin offers coaching services to corporate CEOs, stay-at-home moms, and everyone in between with a focus on elevating both their life and business. Her certification program, Levin Life Coach Academy, is the only fully live, virtual and immersive training that guides people step-by-step through all aspects of becoming a skilled, prepared and profitable life coach.
Contact
