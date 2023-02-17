Author Amanda Mullins’s New Book, "Pharmacology for Babies," Lays the Groundwork for Introducing the Basic Concepts of Pharmacology at a Young Age
Recent release “Pharmacology for Babies,” from Page Publishing author Amanda Mullins, is a unique children’s book that breaks down basic concepts of pharmacology for young readers and listeners.
Belleville, IL, February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Amanda Mullins, a mother and a clinical pharmacist with a specialization in pain management and palliative care, has completed her new book, “Pharmacology for Babies”: an educational children’s book that presents useful information for young readers.
Author Amanda Mullins has a loving husband and enjoys spending time with him, her son, and their two dogs. By writing this book, she hopes to introduce the world of pharmacy at an earlier age to encourage growth in the pharmacy profession.
Mullins discusses the purpose behind her work, sharing, “Understanding basic pharmacology is important for the safe use of medicines. Receptors, agonists, and antagonists are all important parts of how medicines work in our bodies. Pharmacists go to school to learn about medicines and how they interact and change our body’s processes.”
Published by Page Publishing, Amanda Mullins’s informative book inspires young readers to continue to learn more about science. The book features colorful illustrations that help readers to visualize the concepts mentioned.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Pharmacology for Babies” online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
