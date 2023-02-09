Author Mary Davis’s New Book, "Bits And Pieces Of God's Holy Word," Takes Readers Through Each Book of the Holy Bible and Summarizes Them to Reveal God's Messages
Recent release “Bits And Pieces Of God's Holy Word,” from Page Publishing author Mary Davis, is a poignant and faith-based read that summarizes the main points of each book found within the Bible in order to allow people to discover God's Scriptures even if they are unable to read the Bible in its entirety.
Battle Creek, MI, February 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mary Davis, who spent much of her life as a mother, teacher, and chef working in the hospitality industry as a cook and chef in various eating establishments, has completed her new book, “Bits And Pieces Of God's Holy Word”: a comprehensive guide that explores and summarizes the main topics and themes of the Bible for those who wish to know God’s Scripture but cannot read the entire Bible for any reason.
“‘Bits and Pieces of God’s Holy Word’ was written after meditating on the Holy Bible,” writes Davis. “It is a summary of the main issues presented in the Bible, explaining each chapter. It is designed for people who want to know the content of the Bible but may be overwhelmed with the idea of reading the Bible in its entirety.”
Published by Page Publishing, Mary Davis’s engaging tale is the perfect tool for those who long to know the word of God, providing the most vital and important stories of the Bible in an easily digestible format. Through Davis’s writings, readers will no longer have to wonder what God reveals through the Bible and will be able to enlighten themselves to its poignant and profound messages.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Bits And Pieces Of God's Holy Word” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
