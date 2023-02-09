Author Mary Davis’s New Book, "Bits And Pieces Of God's Holy Word," Takes Readers Through Each Book of the Holy Bible and Summarizes Them to Reveal God's Messages

Recent release “Bits And Pieces Of God's Holy Word,” from Page Publishing author Mary Davis, is a poignant and faith-based read that summarizes the main points of each book found within the Bible in order to allow people to discover God's Scriptures even if they are unable to read the Bible in its entirety.