Volition America and Marucci Sports: Partners Rooted in Purpose
Baton Rouge, LA, February 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Marucci Sports is the latest partner to join Volition America’s curated coalition of premium lifestyle brands, building towards unity in our country and inspiring the power of choice.
Volition America is a movement changing the way we connect with America, through innovative apparel and accessories. Volition America is a collaboration of labels and a collective expression of love for America that transcends culture, gender, race, age and political beliefs. Empowering people to live through positive choices is the driving force of the company and its partnerships. Volition America is both a symbol and a catalyst for unity – when you see the VA logo, you are part of a movement that cares. This alliance of brands and the consumers who engage with them are making a conscious choice to express the power to celebrate America and build strong communities.
“This partnership elevates America’s Pastime to serve a greater purpose. We are honored to support our first responders and our military,” adds Kurt Ainsworth, Marucci CEO and Co-Founder. “There’s no better way to honor the game than to activate our communities for such a great cause.”
Marucci intentionally partners with athletes and organizations committed to honoring the game – demonstrating character and exuding a passion for creating tools and opportunities to be successful in sports and in life. Marucci Sports is a leading manufacturer and distributor of baseball and fastpitch equipment under the Marucci, Victus and Lizard Skins brands.
“As America’s Pastime, baseball has been a unifying force for our nation for more than 150 years. What better way to bring together Americans from every walk of life than through a collaboration with baseball’s best brand. It’s an honor to join forces with the Marucci Sports brands and connect with their loyal group of advocates to share our message. I am excited about this partnership and welcome them in the movement,” said John Sapiente, CEO of Volition America.
Adding purpose to their alliance, Volition and Marucci support those who protect our freedom of choice, including veterans, by donating a percentage of proceeds from their collaborative products to the Folds of Honor Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports families of fallen American Heroes through assistance and educational scholarships. To date, the foundation has provided 44,000 scholarships to spouses and children of America’s disabled service members and first responders, raising over $220 million.
Product drops from this collaboration will include patriotic-themed, limited-edition baseball and fastpitch gear, including handcrafted collector’s item wood bats, hand-painted by Victus’ artist Bruce Tatem, The Bat King. Marucci, Victus and Lizard Skins join existing partners Cobra Puma Golf, sunglasses brand Revo, and watch brand Luminox.
About Volition America
Volition America is leading a movement of proud unity, empowering Americans to understand the value of choice, not just on special holidays, but throughout the calendar year. In collaboration with leading active-lifestyle brands, Volition America is growing its product offering, as it builds a community of loyal followers, while leading a movement to unite Americans through shared patriotic values.
About Marucci Sports
Founded in 2009, Marucci Sports is a leading manufacturer and distributor of baseball and fastpitch equipment under the Marucci and Victus brands, headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Marucci’s product portfolio includes wood and metal bats, fielding gloves, batting gloves, apparel, bags, accessories and protective gear. Today, Marucci and Victus are the top two most-used bats among Big League players. Marucci’s recent acquisition of Lizard Skins reinforces its leading position in diamond sports and expands its presence into hockey, cycling and esports.
About Folds of Honor
Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members who have fallen or have been disabled while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, as well as post-secondary tuition (two- or four-year college/university, technical or trade school). Among the students served, 46 percent are minorities. It was founded by Lt Co Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot and PGA Professional, currently stationed at Eglin AFB, Florida as a member of 301st Fighter Squadron.
Contact
Lauren Thomas
(225) 291-2552
https://maruccisports.com/
