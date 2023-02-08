2020 Companies Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in 2023, a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award Winner
2020 Companies, a leading retail marketing agency, has earned a spot on Glassdoor's Top 100 Best Places to Work in 2023. 2020 Companies is listed among companies like Google, NVIDIA, Microsoft, LinkedIn, and Netflix.
Dallas, TX, February 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- 2020 Companies has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award, recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2023. Unlike other workplace awards, the Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award, now in its 15th year, is based solely on the input of employees, who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their job, work environment, and employer on Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies.
2020 Companies President, Steve Peters noted, “Our relationship with our employees is a collaboration. Over the last several years, we have been intentional about understanding our people’s ideal workplace and delivering meaningful change. We know the value our people bring to our clients, and we constantly evolve to ensure our people feel valued and have opportunities to learn and grow within our organization. This recognition is a testament to our people; their passion has helped 2020 Companies build an award-winning work culture.”
“The past year brought extreme highs and lows for job seekers and employees, but despite an increasingly uncertain job market, Glassdoor data shows there are still companies hyper-focused on creating outstanding employee experiences," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor Chief Executive Officer. “It's encouraging to see companies doubling down on employee mental health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion, competitive benefits, and flexible work environments as we head into 2023. I sincerely congratulate all of the Best Places to Work winners."
On Glassdoor, current and former employees voluntarily and anonymously share insights and opinions about their work environments by sharing a company review designed to capture an honest and authentic inside look at what a specific job may be like at a particular company. When sharing a company review on Glassdoor, employees are asked to rate their satisfaction with the company overall and key workplace factors like career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, diversity and inclusion, and work/life balance. In addition, employees are asked to describe the best reasons to work at their companies as well as any downsides.
Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work winners were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between October 19, 2021, and October 17, 2022. During the year-long eligibility period, employers considered for the extensive list must have received at least 75 ratings for each of Glassdoor’s nine workplace attributes (overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend and six-month business outlook). The final list is compiled using Glassdoor’s proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team, and considers the reviews’ quantity, quality, and consistency.
For the Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners in 2023, please visit: gldr.co/BPTW
About 2020 Companies
2020 Companies (Southlake, TX) is a 3PL sales strategy and experiential marketing agency. We provide innovative turnkey outsourced solutions to assist sales, create experiences, provide marketing strategy, execute merchandising needs, and develop nationwide virtual/online/in-person training. 2020 Companies has over 10,000 employees in over 50,000 retail locations across the United States, partnering with many of the most recognized electronics and consumer goods global brands. For more information, visit 2020companies.com.
About Glassdoor
Glassdoor is revolutionizing how people everywhere find jobs and companies they love by providing deeper workplace transparency. Professionals turn to Glassdoor to research ratings, reviews, salaries, and more at millions of employers, and to Fishbowl by Glassdoor to engage in candid workplace conversations. Companies use Glassdoor to post jobs and attract talent through employer branding and employee insights products. Glassdoor is a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings, a leading global technology company, and a part of its fast-growing HR Technology business unit. For more information, visit www.glassdoor.com.
