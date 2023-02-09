Eliminate 1095 & 1094 ACA Form Filing Errors with ez1095's New XML Validation Feature
In house ez1095 software helps businesses and tax professionals file ACA forms 1094 and 1095 in time. The new XML file validation feature allows clients to file their ACA forms accurately and confidently, eliminating the risk of errors. Try ez1095 free at halfpricesoft.com.
Houston, TX, February 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ez1095 ACA software from halfpricesoft is designed to help businesses and tax professionals to file 1095C, 1094C, 1095B and 1094B forms in house. The new XML file validation feature allows clients to file their ACA forms accurately and confidently, eliminating the risk of errors this 2023 tax season.
“Designed with simplicity in mind, this in house 1095 tax form software is user-friendly and easy to install and set up, even for those new to tax software or with limited knowledge of computers, said Dr. Ge, the founder of Halfpricesoft.com, “Our goal is to make the ACA form filing process as stress-free and straightforward as possible for our clients.”
Priced from just $195 per installation, ($295 for efile version) ez1095 supports unlimited company accounts on the same machine at no additional cost.
Customers that need to efile form 1095 and 1094 can download and try out this ACA software from Halfpricsoft.com before purchasing with no obligation by visiting: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/form-1095-software-free-download.asp.
ez1095 offers a variety of features to streamline the 1095 form filing:
- Print ACA Form 1095-C, 1094-C, 1095-B and 1094-B on white paper for recipients and IRS with inkjet or laser printer.
- PDF print 1095-C and 1095-B recipient copies.
- Efile version available at additional cost (Internet required).
- Support unlimited companies.
- Support an unlimited number of recipients.
- Print an unlimited number of 1095 and 1094 forms.
- Fast data import feature.
- Print Form 1095 C: Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Insurance.
- Print Form 1094 C: Transmittal of Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Information Returns.
- Print Form 1095-B: Health Coverage.
- Print Form 1094-B: Transmittal of Health Coverage Information Return.
- Test case scenarios can be created to save customers time.
- XML files available for verification before sending them to the IRS and state.
With the upcoming deadline fast approaching, ez1095 streamlines the process of paper printing, pdf printing and efiling 1095 & 1094 ACA forms, making it easier than ever for businesses to stay compliant with the Affordable Care Act.
ez1095 software is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, 7 and other Windows systems. To learn more about ez1095 ACA software, customers can visit: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/aca-1095-software.asp.
Casey Yang
502-259-0936
https://www.halfpricesoft.com
