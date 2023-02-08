Eminent Spine's Cervical 3D Titanium Printed IBFD Received FDA 510(k) Clearance on February 6, 2023
Eminent Spine's Cervical IBFD System includes PEEK, Titanium and 3D printed Titanium. The implants are offered as non-sterile.
Plano, TX, February 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Eminent Spine received 510(k) approval on the 3D printed titanium Cervical IBFD System as of February 6, 2023. Eminent Spine will showcase the 3D printed titanium Cervical IBFD system at the SNS 73rd annual conference in Marco Island, Florida on February 8 - 11, 2023.
The Cervical IBFD system was designed with the following: Aggressive teeth to resist migration, tapered nose allows for ease of insertion, lordosis allows for ease of insertion and self distraction, large central opening for maximum bone graft material, universal inserter for All implant profiles. Eminent Spine offers PEEK, Machined Titanium and 3D Printed Titanium implants. The implants are offered non-sterile.
Dagen Hybner
972-499-3593
www.eminentspine.com
