United Pacific Releases New LED Cargo & Brake Light for 1988-93 Chevy & GMC Trucks
Long Beach, CA, February 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- United Pacific Industries’ subdivision UPcarparts.com, a premier classic car and truck parts manufacturer, is proud to announce the release of their LED Cargo and Brake Light for 1988-1993 Chevy and GMC Trucks.
United Pacific has long been a leader in lighting for classic vehicles, and these combination lights are a welcome addition to UPcarparts’ product offerings. As Classic Cars Sales Manager John Padilla notes, “Cargo lights aren’t typically a priority product for drivers, but they’re incredibly helpful and can change the look of your truck. The addition of the third brake light provides an extra layer of safety in signaling to potentially distracted drivers.”
With dependability and convenience in mind, UPcarparts created this reliable Cargo and Brake light for Chevy and GMC’s expansive line of 1988-1993 trucks. The bright red LED brake lights increase visibility to surrounding drivers, while the crisp white LED cargo lights powerfully illuminate the truck bed.
Features include:
· 14 white LED cargo lights integrated with 7 red LED brake lights
· Plug and play installation with OE-style plug for cargo light (third brake light requires additional wiring, instructions included)
· Epoxy coated and fully sealed
· Energy efficient, designed for 12V DC systems
· Lifetime warranty of LED diodes
The lights are currently available to order on UPcarparts.com, MSRP: $51.89/ea. Item #110549.
About United Pacific
United Pacific Industries is a leading manufacturer of classic vehicle and heavy-duty truck products. With over 20,000 parts engineered with superior reliability to meet the demands of automotive enthusiasts, United Pacific sets the standard for quality, design, and innovation.
For more information on becoming an authorized United Pacific dealer, interested parties can contact UPI at sales@upauto.com.
Chandra Johnston
(562) 421-3888 x1116
www.upcarparts.com
