Veronica Warwick’s Newly Released, "The Joy of Weaving as an Art Form," Offers Readers an Informative Discussion of the Beauty of Weaving
“The Joy of Weaving as an Art Form,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Veronica Warwick, encourages readers in the pursuit of crafting as a way to celebrate God’s gifts to those with a talent for creating art.
Newport Beach, CA, February 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Joy of Weaving as an Art Form”: a heartfelt celebration of a longstanding artform. “The Joy of Weaving as an Art Form” is the creation of published author Veronica Warwick, who was born in East LA, raised in Santa Ana, California, graduated from Santa Ana High School, and received an AA degree at Orange Coast College and a BA in art history at UCI.
Warwick shares, “Talents are given to us by our Lord. These talents are not necessarily just for ourselves.
“What can you give to others? Spinners can give their talent of spun yarns to weavers. Weavers are able to give many gifts to others. What are you wearing? What is on your bed? Do you need a basket to carry things in? Does your floor need a rug for comfort? What about your walls? For example, a tapestry for beauty may be woven or just worn for warmth if you live in a cold environment. All of the above are woven by machinery but can be handwoven.
“At the end of this book is a list of other books by weavers. They can be obtained in libraries, bookstores, online stores, etc. Possibly the best way would be an e-book.
“This book is meant to inspire those who read it to want to learn how to make useful things.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Veronica Warwick’s new book is an enjoyable resource for those with an interest in weaving.
Warwick’s talent and knowledge are on display within the pages of this engaging look at a useful and meaningful skill.
Consumers can purchase “The Joy of Weaving as an Art Form” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Joy of Weaving as an Art Form,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
