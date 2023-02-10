Mark Barnes’s Newly Released, "Crack and Back: A Story of Gods’ Redemptive Powers," is a Heartfelt Testimony as One Man Recounts a Journey Through Addiction

“Crack and Back: A Story of Gods’ Redemptive Powers,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mark Barnes, is a vivid look into the author’s journey through a severe history of addiction and how finding God helped to break a decades long history of substance abuse.