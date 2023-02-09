Brett Estep Announced as President & COO at Insured Nomads
Insured Nomads, a leading insurtech/traveltech for insurance covering modern companies, remote workers, expats and travelers, announces the appointment of Brett Estep as President & COO. Brett joined the team two years ago as VP of Partnerships and co-founder and has led strategic initiatives that has led to global growth.
Birmingham, AL, February 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Insured Nomads today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has named Brett M. Estep as President & Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Estep succeeds Allen Koski as President, and has been operating in the role of COO. To facilitate a smooth transition, Koski will remain with the Company as Chief Innovation Officer and board member.
Estep joined Insured Nomads two years ago and has led the company through strategic initiatives of growth and application of technologies unique in the vertical. He has led a successful career over over 20 years and held various leadership roles, including Aetna International, World Trade Resource and United Healthcare.
"Brett is a man of integrity, passion, and excellence. His faith, commitment to our values and culture are key to our success and growth in the seasons ahead. We welcome his perspectives and diverse thought to lead the organization," said Andrew Jernigan, CEO of Insured Nomads.
Brett is passionate about building a company that delivers a hyper-personalized user experience through intuitive technology and AI intentionally designed to place the customer at the center of its universe. He is focussed on creating agile, scalable processes that reinvent the way insurance processes and services are delivered and building a culture-conscious, fully remote and globally distributed workforce to deliver them.
He has traveled extensively, studied internationally, and conducted business with customers, partners, governments and teams around the world. He now lives in Saint Louis, Missouri, USA with his family of five. He earned a Master of Business Administration in International Business with a concentration in global corporate finance from Southern Methodist University, Cox School of Business in Dallas, Texas.
Insured Nomads is an insurtech/traveltech providing insurance plans through the leading brokers globally and allied distribution partners. Currently serving through health insurance covering modern companies, remote workers, and expats, along with short term medical for global professionals and travelers, and protection plans for electronics/belongings for remote teams and digital nomads.
