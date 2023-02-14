Author John S. Carpenter MSW, LCSW’s New Book, "Show Me, God! I AM," Discusses the Available Evidence and Scientific Facts That Help to Prove God's Love and Existence
Recent release “Show Me, God! I AM,” from Page Publishing author John S. Carpenter MSW, LCSW, is an eye-opening exploration of the real-world facts and evidence that proves God's existence in the world. Presented as a debate between a knowledgeable teacher and their uninformed students, Carpenter reveals truths about the Lord that may change the lives of readers and remove their doubt of the Lord.
Springfield, MO, February 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- John S. Carpenter MSW, LCSW, who holds a master’s in psychiatric social work from Washington University and currently works in the field of psychiatry, providing psychological assessments, individual, group, and family therapy, marriage counseling, and clinical hypnotherapy, has completed his new book, “Show Me, God! I AM”: a fascinating and thought-provoking read that follows a debate over whether or not God and his miracles exist that plays out between doubting students and a knowledgeable teacher with science to back up their claims that God is indeed real.
“People often ask me what I will write about next. And I usually reply, ‘I have no idea or any plan in mind,’” writes Carpenter. “I sincerely had no clue what to write about. And then—like a bolt of lightning—a passionate fire is lit within me by the Holy Spirit, and I am ablaze with purpose again. At those times, I cannot stop writing until that passionate fire within me is satisfied with what I have created. I do this for you—for your soul—for your growth—and for your spiritual path. When I hear these defiant statements coming from mankind today, I know it is time to respond. Not with opinions and theories but with facts, science, and amazing details that support a supernatural and heavenly presence in our world today. That’s right—I did say, ‘Science supporting a supernatural presence.’
“I decided to present these defiant dialogues as a means of taking today’s stubborn and uninformed attitudes and responding with educational information to enlighten and teach the truth. Using medical examinations, scientific research, professional investigations, and well-documented events, the truth is presented in response to the defiant statements. By writing this book in ‘defiant dialogue’ format, it will hopefully connect with both the doubter and the uninformed and educate them with specific responses to their stubborn attitudes.”
Published by Page Publishing, John S. Carpenter MSW, LCSW’s stirring tale provides well documented events and scientific facts to help support the notion that God is real and provide the tools and knowledge necessary for God’s faithful followers to fight back against his doubters. Through his writings, Carpenter invites readers of all backgrounds to engage in this discussion and discover something new for themselves as they embark on this incredible journey to discover the truth and evidence of God’s presence in the world.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Show Me, God! I AM” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
