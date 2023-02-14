Author John S. Carpenter MSW, LCSW’s New Book, "Show Me, God! I AM," Discusses the Available Evidence and Scientific Facts That Help to Prove God's Love and Existence

Recent release “Show Me, God! I AM,” from Page Publishing author John S. Carpenter MSW, LCSW, is an eye-opening exploration of the real-world facts and evidence that proves God's existence in the world. Presented as a debate between a knowledgeable teacher and their uninformed students, Carpenter reveals truths about the Lord that may change the lives of readers and remove their doubt of the Lord.