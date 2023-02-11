Suracy Insurance Agency Relocates Headquarters to Chagrin Valley in Bainbridge Township
Suracy Insurance Agency (Suracy) announced the relocation of its headquarters from Solon, OH to Bainbridge Township, OH in the Chagrin Valley. This move will allow for enhanced collaboration across teams to support expanding services and brings another business to the Chagrin Valley area.
Chagrin Valley, OH, February 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Suracy’s New Office Supports Company Growth and Team Collaboration.
Suracy Insurance Agency (Suracy) announced the relocation of its headquarters from Solon, OH to Bainbridge Township, OH in the Chagrin Valley. This move will allow for enhanced collaboration across teams to support expanding services and brings another business to the Chagrin Valley area. Suracy and its sub-brand, Suracy Faith, provide a full suite of commercial insurance solutions, compliance management support, and warranty solutions to small to large businesses, non-profits, religious institutions, and other organizations nationwide.
Suracy President and CEO Sam Liotta said, “This move is something that we’ve been looking forward to for some time. Our new space makes it easier for us to collaborate across departments which will ultimately result in improved service and enhanced product offerings through shared ideas. We are committed to providing our customers with a seamless experience that exceeds their expectations and this office helps us realize that goal.”
Suracy’s new office is located at 16774 W Park Circle Drive, Chagrin Falls, OH 44023. The company will continue to offer its services across the country but will also work to support and grow local partnerships. Liotta continued, “We are accessible to the community and hope to establish key relationships with our neighbors.”
Executive leadership of Suracy also includes Tim Hummer, COO/CIO and Stephen Perry, CFO. Collectively, the team offers more than 60 years of experience locally and across the U.S. in the insurance and warranty industry, spanning operations, sales, marketing, products, customer journey, finance, and compliance.
About Suracy Insurance, Inc.
Suracy Insurance Agency, Inc. (CA license no. 0L47868) and its sub-brand, Suracy Faith, provide business insurance solutions, business insurance partnerships, compliance management support & back-office assistance, and warranty solutions to businesses, non-profits, religious institutions, and other organizations nationwide. Suracy leverages technology to deliver innovative solutions and is committed to delivering outstanding customer service in every interaction. Available insurance coverages include businessowners’ policy, commercial auto, commercial property, cyber liability, directors & officers, general liability, professional liability, and workers’ compensation. Bonds are also available. Suracy offers strong carrier partnerships with access to regional and national insurance companies. For more information about Suracy, visit www.suracy.com.
Suracy Insurance Agency (Suracy) announced the relocation of its headquarters from Solon, OH to Bainbridge Township, OH in the Chagrin Valley. This move will allow for enhanced collaboration across teams to support expanding services and brings another business to the Chagrin Valley area. Suracy and its sub-brand, Suracy Faith, provide a full suite of commercial insurance solutions, compliance management support, and warranty solutions to small to large businesses, non-profits, religious institutions, and other organizations nationwide.
Suracy President and CEO Sam Liotta said, “This move is something that we’ve been looking forward to for some time. Our new space makes it easier for us to collaborate across departments which will ultimately result in improved service and enhanced product offerings through shared ideas. We are committed to providing our customers with a seamless experience that exceeds their expectations and this office helps us realize that goal.”
Suracy’s new office is located at 16774 W Park Circle Drive, Chagrin Falls, OH 44023. The company will continue to offer its services across the country but will also work to support and grow local partnerships. Liotta continued, “We are accessible to the community and hope to establish key relationships with our neighbors.”
Executive leadership of Suracy also includes Tim Hummer, COO/CIO and Stephen Perry, CFO. Collectively, the team offers more than 60 years of experience locally and across the U.S. in the insurance and warranty industry, spanning operations, sales, marketing, products, customer journey, finance, and compliance.
About Suracy Insurance, Inc.
Suracy Insurance Agency, Inc. (CA license no. 0L47868) and its sub-brand, Suracy Faith, provide business insurance solutions, business insurance partnerships, compliance management support & back-office assistance, and warranty solutions to businesses, non-profits, religious institutions, and other organizations nationwide. Suracy leverages technology to deliver innovative solutions and is committed to delivering outstanding customer service in every interaction. Available insurance coverages include businessowners’ policy, commercial auto, commercial property, cyber liability, directors & officers, general liability, professional liability, and workers’ compensation. Bonds are also available. Suracy offers strong carrier partnerships with access to regional and national insurance companies. For more information about Suracy, visit www.suracy.com.
Contact
Suracy Insurance Agency, Inc.Contact
Becca Roche
440-915-9596
www.suracy.com
Becca Roche
440-915-9596
www.suracy.com
Categories