Author Rose Hogans’ New Book, "Caged No More," Details How the Author Came to Know God's Loving Embrace After He Delivered Her from a Life of Trauma & Abuse

Recent release “Caged No More: Learning to Be Set Free” from Covenant Books author Rose Hogans is a beautiful and captivating true story of the author's life and the difficulties and abuse she faced along the way. Despite such trials, Rose Hogans placed her trust in God's hands, and she received His incredible gifts as He lifted her out of such difficult situations to grant her a new lease on life.