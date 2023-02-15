Author Rose Hogans’ New Book, "Caged No More," Details How the Author Came to Know God's Loving Embrace After He Delivered Her from a Life of Trauma & Abuse
Recent release “Caged No More: Learning to Be Set Free” from Covenant Books author Rose Hogans is a beautiful and captivating true story of the author's life and the difficulties and abuse she faced along the way. Despite such trials, Rose Hogans placed her trust in God's hands, and she received His incredible gifts as He lifted her out of such difficult situations to grant her a new lease on life.
San Antonio, TX, February 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rose Hogans, a business owner and prayer warrior who serves as a woman of God, has completed her new book, “Caged No More: Learning to Be Set Free”: a gripping and poignant memoir of surviving abuse and trauma at every turn through the incredible power of the Lord.
In this heartfelt book, “Caged No More: Learning to Be Set Free,” Rose shares her story of growing up, watching abuse, drinking, gambling, and smoking; how she had a child at sixteen, dropped out of high school in the tenth grade to be a mother, got into a relationship for nine years; being beaten once or twice or more a week; being spat on; being verbally, emotionally, sexually, and physically abused; being talked down to; being hit with two-by-fours repeatedly; and how God took a nobody and made her somebody, cleaning her up, encouraging her to live, and teaching her how to love Him first, then herself, and then others. To forgive self and others in spite of. God is teaching her to see people through His eyes, how to be free, and giving her beauty for ashes.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rose Hogans’ new book is a beautiful testament to God’s incredible saving grace and love that lifted Rose Hogans out of the darkness and into the light. Through her story, readers will discover the incredible miracles and healing that can occur when one strengthens their own relationship with the Lord.
Readers can purchase “Caged No More: Learning to Be Set Free” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
