Author Joey Tripoli’s New Book, "Your Baby Bird," is a Stirring Collection of Poems and Writings to Inspire Readers to Continue on Their Dance of Faith to Embrace Christ
Recent release “Your Baby Bird,” from Covenant Books author Joey Tripoli, is a series of poems, prayers, and reflections drawn from the author's own personal experiences to provide readers with the encouragement to continue building a relationship with Jesus. Each passage provides insight into how Christ can provide for all who seek him out and is the key to discovering inner peace and salvation.
Howell, MI, February 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Joey Tripoli, a seventh-grade English teacher who earned a bachelor’s degree in learning disabilities and psychology from Hope College and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Wayne State University, has completed her new book, “Your Baby Bird”: a collection of poems and prayers designed to help bring readers closer together with the Lord in order to discover his guiding love and salvation.
“Baby Bird. We’ve all got one,” writes Tripoli. “It’s that most precious prayer in your heart. The one that means the world to you. The one that keeps you up at night. You know its worth—its value. It’s everything to you. Your baby bird.
“When God told me, ‘And I have in My hand, your baby bird,’ I knew what He meant. He was talking about that prayer. The prayer of my heart. The longing of my soul. It’s what matters most to me; it’s that for which I’d give all that I have and never stop giving. Yeah, I’d live and die for my baby bird... Indeed I do, every day.
“But my baby bird is different from yours. What is the prayer of your heart? Who is that person, situation, or ‘thing’ you so desperately need to know is in God’s hands? What do you need to trust Him for today just to make it to tomorrow? What drops you to your knees? What fills and breaks your heart at the same time? What do you ‘live and die for’ every day?
“I know there’s something—we’ve all got something. And I know this poem, although given to me, isn’t mine alone. It’s yours too. It’s all of ours. Because we’ve all got our own 'baby bird,' which we must place in God’s hands and then wait... Over which we must speak God’s Word and then stand... That little bird we must look at—through eyes of faith—and see taking flight. Because it’s your faith that’s gonna make it happen. Your faith is what gives that precious prayer its wings.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Joey Tripoli’s enlightening tale is inspired by the author’s desire to encourage others on their journey of faith and to help others discover the incredible blessings one can receive through Christ. Through each passage, Tripoli weaves an intimate self-portrait that follows her own personal path towards the Lord and invites readers of all backgrounds to follow along and discover how her faith has transformed her life.
Readers can purchase “Your Baby Bird” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
