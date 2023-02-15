Author Joey Tripoli’s New Book, "Your Baby Bird," is a Stirring Collection of Poems and Writings to Inspire Readers to Continue on Their Dance of Faith to Embrace Christ

Recent release “Your Baby Bird,” from Covenant Books author Joey Tripoli, is a series of poems, prayers, and reflections drawn from the author's own personal experiences to provide readers with the encouragement to continue building a relationship with Jesus. Each passage provides insight into how Christ can provide for all who seek him out and is the key to discovering inner peace and salvation.