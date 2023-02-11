Home.ca Launches Cutting-Edge Real Estate Apps for Canadians

Home.ca, the leading technology-driven real estate marketplace in Canada, has announced the launch of its new iOS and Android apps aimed at revolutionizing the way Canadians search, buy, and sell homes. The apps offer a wealth of free real estate data and analytics, along with an intuitive interface and powerful search capabilities, to empower consumers with the information and tools they need to make informed decisions about their biggest investment - their home.