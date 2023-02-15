Linnea Ebersole’s New Book, "Pain, Suffering, and Overcoming While We Wait to Hatch," is a Faith-Based Exploration of How Suffering Can Help Prepare One for Heaven
Salem, OR, February 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Linnea Ebersole, a writer, teacher, and speaker who seeks to encourage and strengthen believers in their everyday walk with God, has completed her most recent book, “Pain, Suffering, and Overcoming While We Wait to Hatch: Hope and Encouragement for hurting people”: an enlightening discussion on how one can look towards God’s word to discover His views on suffering, and how it can be used to prepare oneself to enter the Kingdom of Heaven following their time on Earth.
“Suffering, properly understood, can be a powerful force to transform us into victorious overcomers while we are here on the earth waiting to ‘hatch,’” writes Ebersole. “In 'Pain, Suffering, and Overcoming,’ you will find answers to common questions about suffering, including God's view of suffering and why He lets us endure pain. You will learn some of my personal struggles through pain and suffering and the wisdom I gained through my trials. You will find a unique view of our life on earth as God's intentional time of preparation for heaven. This book will strengthen your resolve to embrace what God may be wanting to accomplish through your suffering and will teach you to better rely on God's Word when things are really hard. Finally, you will gain an amazing view of the glory awaiting us when we ‘hatch’ from this earth.”
Published by Fulton Books, Linnea Ebersole’s book will reveal how the author’s own suffering and struggles have shaped her relationship with the Lord. Through her writings and her personal story, Ebersole hopes to encourage readers to look towards their faith to see them through life’s most difficult moments, and rethink what their life on Earth can be for them.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Pain, Suffering, and Overcoming While We Wait to Hatch: Hope and Encouragement for hurting people” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
